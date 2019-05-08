Help Solve The Single-Transistor Latch Mystery

If you’ve spent any time on hackaday.io, you may have noticed that more than a few denizens of the site are fans of “alternative” electronic logic. Aiming to create digital circuits from such things as relays, vacuum tubes, discrete transistors, and occasionally diodes, they come up with designs that use these components in either antiquated or occasionally new and unexpected ways. This is exactly what [Mark Sherman] has done with his latest project, a single-transistor latch.
If you think every design has to compete with cutting-edge integrated circuits, or even must have an immediate practical application, you might as well stop reading now — and to play on the famous Louis Armstrong quip about jazz, if you have to ask why someone would do such a thing, you’ll never know.
Given that you’ve come this far, you’ll appreciate what [Mark] has come up with. It’s semi-well-known that the collector-emitter junction of a bipolar junction transistor (BJT) can exhibit a negative resistance characteristic when reverse-biased into avalanche breakdown. It’s this principle that allows a single BJT to be used as an ultra-simple LED flasher. [Mark] took this concept and ran with it, creating a single-transistor latch that can store one bit of information. As a bonus — or is it a requirement? — the transistor also drives an LED, so that you can visualize the state. We’ve seen a one-transistor flip-flop before, but that one also required diodes and an AC bias supply. In this new device, none of this is necessary, so it’s a step up according to the unwritten, unspoken, and generally agreed upon rules of the game.
In true hacker fashion, [Mark] came up with a working device without fully understanding exactly how it works. We, too, are a little mystified at first glance. So, [Mark] is asking for your help in replicating and/or analyzing the circuit. He explains what he has found so far in the video after the break, but the main questions seem to revolve around why the base resistor is required, and why it works with 2N4401s but not 2N2222s.
So, Hackaday, what’s going on here? Sound off in the comments below.
6 thoughts on “Help Solve The Single-Transistor Latch Mystery”
The transistor is right on the edge of reverse breakdown and can be flipped easily.
Without the pulldown the base is fully floating when “idle”.
Once flipped into conducting (at/over the breakdown) some effect, I would guess thermal, reduces the breakdown voltage causing the transistor to remain stable over the (new) breakdown voltage (positive feedback loop).
Resetting the latch, is fine, but as soon as the base goes floating again the typical electric fields just so happen to cause it to flip over the breakdown and it relatches itself on, as we can see it’s quite susceptible to EM noise.
With the pulldown, when you reset it, the pulldown keeps it below the breakdown so it never gets a chance to relatch itself. And when you latch it sufficient current is pulled that the, perhaps thermal, effects cause a suitably larger reduction in breakdown voltage to keep it latched over the effect of the pulldown.
Observing the voltage across the transistor should shed light on the matter.
The transistor is not being used in reverse, turn an NPN upside down it’s still NPN. Doping profiles, gain and miller capacitance are optimised for the right way up though. Clearly stability is too, as Schmitt trigger like behaviour wouldn’t be appreciated in an amplifier. I’m still musing on the details.
If you want to see weird electronics, look into pre-transistor car radios, especially the ones with ‘signal seeking’ self tuning. You’ll wonder how a mass of point to point wired chunky resistors and wax dipped paper capacitors works at all, let alone can tune itself.
What happens to the circuit as the transistor is heated or cooled?
Does it do the same in various lighting conditions or with devices other than an LED? LED’s act as photo diodes.
Emitter−Base Breakdown Voltage is 6V min. Pressing reset will probably exceed that. Strange because I would think exceeding that would cause emitter-base to conduct and since base-collector is forward biased, the LED would turn on. That might possibly cause EB to stay in breakdown. Then shorting the base to V+ would force it out of breakdown.
But this is opposite of the labelled buttons (assuming that isn’t a mistake).
So IDK Magic?