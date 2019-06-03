Tearing Apart Pulse Transformer Switches

If you like mechanical keyboards, you like switches. Historically, switches were weird, with strange capacitive rubber dome switches in Topre boards, buckling springs in the IBM Model M, and beamsprings in earlier IBM keyboards. This teardown of an HP signal generator has the weirdest keyboard switches ever. They’re being called pulse transformer switches, but they are the strangest, weirdest, and most complicated keyboard switch we’ve ever seen
Mechanically, these keys are mounted on a 1×5 plastic frame with a plunger that presses down on a (brass?) photoetched plate. Mechanically, this is effectively a metal dome keyboard that simply presses a springy bit of metal against a contact on a printed circuit board. That’s the mechanical explanation, the electrical theory of operation is much, much weirder.
Electrically, this keyboard consists of a printed circuit board with two coils underneath each key. The circuit is wired up so two keys are ‘read’ at the same time with a pulse from a multiplexer. This pulse induces a current in the ‘sense’ coil of two individual keys which is sent to a comparator. If both keys are not pressed, the comparator sees a positive and a negative voltage which cancels out, meaning no keys are pressed. If one key is pressed, the metal dome shorts out the transformer underneath the keyboard, meaning only one voltage is seen by the comparator, and that key is registered as being pressed.
This is some crazy keyboard circuitry, and I do not say that lightly. There are ‘acoustic’ keyboards out there which consist of a row of keys striking a metal bar with an acoustic transducer on each end. By measuring the time it takes for the sound of a keypress to reach either end of the metal bar, a keypress can be registered. This is weird and expensive to build, and it’s still simpler than a pulse transformer switch. Check out the video below.
Sort of like the inductive version of a capacitive keyboard?
A long time ago the ribbon cables on my spectrum finally gave up, and I decided to move the whole thing in to an old terminal keyboard I had been given (think in terms of the Memotech keyboard/case which was available commercially)
The keys on that had a foam cylinder with a foil disc pressing against the PCB when the keys were pressed.
I just re-wired the matrix and was very disappointed when I found that the keyboard did not work at all. I then found that the foil discs were actually insulated, and were there to change the capacitance of the underlying PCB pad.
I tried to glue bits of aluminium foil on instead, to make it in to a conductive keyboard, but with pretty much no success, and that was pretty much the end for my Spectrum. (I had just started my degree course, I wasn’t short of other things to be doing)
That’s right. An inductive keyboard. Over the years, many different things have been tried, to eliminate the contacts in switches, especially for keyboard applications. The two biggest reasons for this are cost and reliability, and these factors interact – cheaper contacts tend to be less reliable. Since you usually need a PCB anyway, no matter what kind of switches are used, the best you can do is come up with a switch that a) doesn’t require contact, and b) can be incorporated into the PCB. The keyboard described in the article and capacitive keyboards are the only types I can think of that manage to do that.
The kicker here is that in 1971, the digital world was mostly built with bipolar transistors. This would have made capacitive sensing more diffiicult than inductive sensing, since measuring a small capacitance requires sensing voltage on a high-impedance input (which is simple today, with everything being based on CMOS), while sensing inductance (or inductively-coupled pulses) requires sensing a current on a low impedance input, which is what bipolar transistors are good at.