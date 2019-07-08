Chess is a game that originated so long ago, we don’t have concrete information as to its origins. Rules have changed throughout history, and many continue to study and experiment with the game. [Yann Guidon] has a neighbour, [Bob], who is just one such enthusiast, and together, they built a working Trap Chess game.
What is trap chess, you may ask? It’s a variant of chess where pieces randomly fall into traps at the change of turns. This is easily to simulate in a digital game, but that wasn’t enough for [Bob]. Enlisting [Yann] for his electrical skills, the duo built a board with ten trapdoors built in. Whenever the timer is hit, there’s a chance a trapdoor can open, removing a piece from the game.
The build relies on a PIC16F818, an 8-bit microcontroller from Microchip. This helps interface between the timer and servos and generally runs the whole show. The board is built into a table, and we’re impressed by the fit and finish of the final product. From a distance, it’s difficult to notice anything is awry, and it would make a great prank when playing with an unsuspecting mark. Just make sure there’s no money on the table first.
We’ve seen other impressive chess hacks before — like this board that can move the pieces for you. Video after the break.
5 thoughts on “Trap Chess Keeps Players On Their Toes”
I hope you enjoy the videos !
4:20 : “mais oui mais non mais …”
This face is priceless :-)
So what happens if you loose a guard and your king can be taken after the end of your turn? Is it allowed to win by freebie like that. or do you just get the bonus turn to make the check harder to escape?
One of the endearing parts of chess is that it’s fully deterministic. No element of chance, thus it’s “possible” to perfectly think ahead.
This throws a monkey wrench into that, certainly.
Oh, I don’t know — that’s the reason I don’t like chess. I prefer backgammon, where in a single game a master can play nearly perfectly and still lose to a rookie and a lucky throw of the dice. Simulates real life a bit more to my liking.