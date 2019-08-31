Spot Adulterated Olive Oil With This Spectrophotometer

Olive oil at its finest quality is a product that brings alive the Mediterranean cuisine of which it is a staple. Unfortunately for many of us not fortunate enough to possess our own olive grove, commercial olive oils are frequently adulterated, diluted with cheaper oils such as canola. As consumers we have no way of knowing this, other than the taste being a bit less pronounced. Food standards agencies use spectrophotometers to check the purity of oils, and [Daniel James Evans] has created such a device using a Raspberry Pi.
A spectrophotometer shines white light through a sample to be tested, splits the light up into a spectrum with a prism or diffraction grating, and measures the light level at each point in the spectrum to gain a spectral profile of the sample. Different samples can then be compared by overlaying their profiles and looking at any differences. This build shines the light from an LED through a sample of oil, splits the result with a diffraction grating, and captures the spectrum with a Raspberry Pi camera. Commercial instruments are usually calibrated by co-incidentally sampling a pure sample of the same solvent the test subject is dissolved in, in this case the calibration is done against a sample of pure olive oil. The software requires the user to identify the spectrum in the resulting photograph, before generating a curve.
From a basis of having worked with and maintained spectrophotometers in the distant past we would have expected to see an incandescent bulb rather than an LED for a flatter response, but since this is an oil identifier rather than a finely calibrated laboratory instrument this is probably less of an issue.
Over the years we’ve had quite a few spectrophotometer projects here, this Hackaday Prize entry from 2016 is just one of many.
Bravo & grazzie!
Is a LED really a good light source for this? I would suggest using a halogen lightbulb. That would have a much more complete spectrum of wavelengths, from IR to UV…
If you use a blank does it really matter ? Since the blank will allow yu to have the spectral profile of your sensor and lightsource no ? It just has to stay the same between the blank and the measurement.
It may actually help of the LED produces exactly the wavelength you are interested in. If not, this spectrometer would be blind at that wavelength.
Yeah. LEDs suck for this. Any small incandescent lamp would be an improvement. If you can time it right you can also use a xenon photoflash.
But for what he is doing I think you really would want a FTIR spectrometer. It can actually identify the organic substances in it. In the visible spectrum there is just so many other things that could change the spectrum.
Add: yeah, went to look and they do use ftir to check olive oil. https://www.researchgate.net/figure/FTIR-spectra-of-extra-virgin-olive-oil-corn-oil-and-sunflower-oil-scanned-at_fig1_221976821
Does using an RGB LED at different wavelengths (effectively different color LEDs in turn) help identify the wavelength of interest?
The spectra you’re most interested in with this is in the 200 – 400 nm range which is well into the ultraviolet and not considered with the project since the camera likely won’t pick it up, though there’s a useable bump at about 680nm which is likely what he’s getting with the visible range.
A simpler method would be to measure transmission at one of those high frequencies with a fixed source (UV LED would do it, UV-B preferably) and skip the grating.
References here:
https://www.researchgate.net/publication/260449534_Detection_and_Quantification_of_Adulteration_in_Olive_Oil_using_a_UV-_Spectrophotometric_Method
https://www.laboratoryequipment.com/article/2011/10/your-extra-virgin-olive-oil-really-extra-virgin
If the design is purposed only for inspection of olive oil it is likely possible to dispense with the diffraction grating and use an LED of the right wavelength, or multiple LEDs one at a time, to make the identification. It could become a kitchen gadget every housewife wants, but you’ll have to test a lot of different oils to detect the different possible counterfeits they can create.
Absorption in the UV-B region would be easiest – I tried to post references but they didn’t get past the spam filter. There’s also a useful bump at about 670nm that is likely the difference being detected by the builder.
Here’s the best reference for general use, with comparative spectra. Again, a dedicated UV LED and a reasonably sensitive detector would do it.
http://www.laboratoryequipment.com/article/2011/10/your-extra-virgin-olive-oil-really-extra-virgin
I think this is a great project, but I don’t think that this is measuring what is intended.
I think it’s measuring refractive index changes, or flexure in the grating changing the dispersion pattern. I think the left side of the plots are indicating that there just isn’t any light making it to the detector on that side of the spectrum. The maximum intensity of the led at the lower wavelengths is probably quite low, and there is probably a bit of a position shift in where the spectrum hits the detector when the oils are put in the light path. This is likely just an error in the measured background. If that’s the case, the absorption features on the long wavelength side are also likely not quite what is expected.
For this to work well, the light should be collimated going through the sample, then focused onto the slit, collimated after passing through the slit, then dispersed though the grating and imaged by the camera.
I’m not sure what the best path is toward identifying adulteration. First one needs to identify the adulterants or build a fingerprint of known good olive oil (direct from manufacturers?). It would take many good samples to determine what natural variation looks like. Then looking at common adulterants would allow detection of specific cases of adulteration. It looks like IR spectroscopy, UV spectroscopy, gc/ms, and chemical methods work well for this.