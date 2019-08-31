Python is a versatile, powerful language but sometimes it’s not the best choice, especially if you’re doing work in embedded systems with limited memory. Sometimes you can get away with MicroPython for these cases, but the best language is likely C or assembly. If you’re really stubborn, like [amirgon], and really want C and Python to play well together, you can make use of his new tool which can bring any C library to MicroPython.
As an example of how this tool is used, a “Pure MicroPython” display driver for ILI9341 on the ESP32, which means that everything was implemented in MicroPython. [amirgon] wanted to see how the Python driver would compare to one that’s already been written in C, and use it to showcase MicroPython binding. This tool also automatically converts structs, unions, enums and arrays to Python objects, and provides a means to work with pointers which is something that Python doesn’t handle in the same way that C requires.
[amirgon] hopes that this tool will encourage the adoption of Micropython by removing the obstacle of missing APIs and libraries in MicroPython. Since most libraries for systems like these are written in C, a way to implement them in Python is certainly powerful. We featured one use case for this a while back, but this is a much more generic fix for this coding obstacle.
4 thoughts on “Micropython And C Play Together Better”
As someone who is making a large personal effort to embrace MicroPython, this is greatly welcomed. Thank you!
I just ported MicroPython to the Renesas S7G2 (ARM Cortex-m4) processor this very week. I’ve been looking for a decent GUI toolkit to go with it but haven’t found anything suitable yet. (Yes, I have framebuf working.) I may have to try this approach out on the GUIX header file to see if I can build my GUIs from Python.
And then see if I can get MicroPython to cross build under Windows 10, which Renesas’ Synergy platform requires. :-(
Are there also toolkits that translate micropython into C?
You may want to look into cython.
Never used it myself, but:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cython
Quote:
Cython is a compiled language that is typically used to generate CPython extension modules. Annotated python-like code is compiled to C or C++ then automatically wrapped in interface code
/Quote.