USB first hit the scene in the 1990s, and was intended to simplify connecting peripherals to PCs and eliminate the proliferation of various legacy interfaces. Over 20 years later, it’s not only achieved its initial goals, but become a de facto standard for charging and power supply for all manner of personal electronic gadgets. If you asked someone back in 1995 whether or not you could build a USB-powered soldering iron, they’d have politely asked you to leave the USB Implementers Forum. But times change, and Solder Ninja is just that!
With a maximum power draw of 40 W, the Solder Ninja required careful design to ensure practicality. It supports a variety of USB power standards, including USB-BC 1.2, USB Quick Charge, and USB Power Delivery. This enables it to draw the large amounts of current required for the heating element. To make it easy to use with a variety of chargers out in the wild, it displays the current negotiated voltage and maximum current draw. This enables the user to understand the varying performance of the device, depending on the charger it’s plugged into.
Given the multitude of different USB power standards, we imagine [Nicolas] has the patience of a saint to perfect a project like this. We’ve seen similar builds before, too. Video after the break.
3 thoughts on “Solder Ninja Dabbles In USB Power Arcana”
Soo many standards to choose from… ( https://xkcd.com/927/ )
When it comes to quick charging over USB yes, this is currently the case.
I though personally will always go for the USB IF’s own standard above all else. Power Delivery 2.0 is the USB IF’s standard and is able to give 100 watts via 5 amps at 20 volts, so plenty of power for most applications.
So Qualcomm’s Quick Charge isn’t of interest as far as I am concerned. Same goes for other non USB IF solutions.
And if other people follow the same mentality, then there is soon only one standard in practice, and that standard being USB IF’s own standard. (After all, USB implementers forum is the ones deciding on USB related things, so why not use their power delivery standard?)
Stop teasing! Where can I buy it! USB PD is the bom!