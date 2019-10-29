Mozilla recently officially released their IoT platform. This framework comes with “Gateway” software that can run on a Raspberry Pi and a framework that can run on any number of devices.
As we’ve seen, IoT is a dubious prospect for consumers. When you throw in all the privacy issues, support issues, and end-of-life issues; it gets even worse. Nobody wants their light bulbs to stop working because a server in faraway land shut down, but that’s an hilariously feasible scenario.
WebThings comes with a lot out of the box. It comes with a user interface, logging, rules, and an easy-to-understand API. Likewise the actual framework allows for building on many common devices and can be written in Node, Python, Java, Rust, Micropython, and used as an Arduino library. This opens it up for everything from a eBay ESP32 to a particle board.
We’ve started to notice some projects that use it trickling in on the tip line and on hackaday.io. We’re interested to see what kind of community grows around this, and are curious if it won’t be too long before easy-to-hack kits start showing up on your favorite online retailers.
There’s good documentation and of course, being open source, you can check out the source for yourself.
One thought on “Mozilla WebThings: An Open Platform For Building IoT Devices”
I have witnessed products still functional as the day they left the factory except for one tiny detail, the company shut down the servers that made all the special features work or contained the install files or some type of key / registration file that permitted the device to work (reason to buy in the first place was these features). A good example is X10 devices they had cameras connected to the web viewable remotely many years ago, the also had a programmable controller that let you automate lighting and practically any device you wanted to, well they went bankrupt or sold the business but servers went down and a wide part of the product line lost all if not all useful functionality making the devices just e-garbage overnight another company now sells x10 branded devices but its a limited line and they put some of the old server functions back online but to little and not all device functions were partially restored. Every IP camera I have seen for sale that you can view any where with a computer or smart phone rely on a server operated by the seller and are at risk of death on the demise of the parent company or corporate decision to turn off the servers.
Why not setup a trust or pool of some sort with a portion of the sales price going in to it from all server dependent devices with the funds being used at the time the company cant or wont keep the servers running. The companies participating could use a logo so folks would know which products were “insured” against death by no support part of the requirement for products to be so labeled would be 1. the fee collected for each device sold 2. the manufacturers agreement and contract to migrate the soon to disappear server to the groups server farm at end of life. the group would keep the server side software running for either a fixed number of years or until server traffic for a device went below a set level for a number of months.
I refuse to buy any device that needs a server to remain working big name companies kill products as often as some folks change socks! small companies disappear like Mr. Hoffa , never to be seen again! so until I know the server will exist until the device is as historic as a rug beater I wont but them!