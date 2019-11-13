Ask Hackaday: Is Anyone Sad Phone VR Is Dead?

It’s official: smartphone-based VR is dead. The two big players in this space were Samsung Gear VR (powered by Oculus, which is owned by Facebook) and Google Daydream. Both have called it quits, with Google omitting support from their newer phones and Oculus confirming that the Gear VR has reached the end of its road. Things aren’t entirely shut down quite yet, but when it does it will sure leave a lot of empty headsets laying around. These things exist in the millions, but did anyone really use phone-based VR? Are any of you sad to see it go?
In case you’re unfamiliar with phone-based VR, this is how it works: the user drops their smartphone into a headset, puts it on their head, and optionally uses a wireless controller to interact with things. The smartphone takes care of tracking motion and displaying 3D content while the headset itself takes care of the optics and holds everything in front of the user’s eyeballs. On the low end was Google Cardboard and on the higher end was Daydream and Gear VR. It works, and is both cheap and portable, so what happened?
In short, phone-based VR had constraints that limited just how far it could go when it came to delivering a VR experience, and these constraints kept it from being viable in the long run. Here are some of the reasons smartphone-based VR hit the end of the road:
It was a wedge between a user and their phone. Using a phone for VR is a battery-draining process, and it also means the phone is unavailable for its normal duties while it is busy powering a VR experience. This limits user adoption, because most people really don’t like to be without their phones.
It could be cumbersome. User retention was a problem in part because phone-based VR could be a bit of a hassle. Oculus CTO John Carmack acknowledged that if using a device means popping a phone out of a phone case, docking it into a headset, then undocking it afterward and putting in back into the phone case, “you will use it twice.”
Immersion was limited because motion sensing in phone-based VR was limited to three degrees of freedom (DoF). This meant seated-only experiences in which one could swivel one’s head about to look around in VR, but the headset could not track motions like leaning in closer, or otherwise moving around in the virtual world.
Phone-based VR was unable to keep up with the kinds of features and experiences that developers were discovering worked well in VR. One example is the ability to move about in a virtual space. Purpose-built VR headsets like the Oculus Rift and HTC Vive allowed six DoF movement. This permitted users to move about much more naturally, delivering more compelling and interactive experiences.
In the end, phone-based VR was an important precursor for the much more advanced VR headsets that are available today, but even its niche capabilities no longer set it apart. One compelling advantage that phone-based VR offered was that it was portable, wireless, and self-contained. But even that isn’t something it does best anymore. The Oculus Quest (released earlier in 2019) is also self-contained and completely wireless, but suffers from none of the limitations inherent to phone-based systems. Phone VR just hasn’t been able to keep up.
The end of phone VR also means something else: a whole lot of empty headsets. By 2017, Google had shipped over 10 million cardboard headsets. Gear VR alone sold over 5 million worldwide. Since user retention was poor and at least some of these headsets were free bundles, it’s fair to say that a good number of them are already gathering dust. But now that support is officially ending, what’s going to happen to all of these empty phone-based VR headsets?
The good news is that the headsets are fairly simple devices, and easily tampered with. Since they include optics, putting a screen inside them is about all it takes to make a basic head-mounted display. We have seen a few projects that take advantage of this, like this remote-controlled telepresence tank which uses a smartphone as the display but eschews any phone VR SDK, and this homebrewed system using a small HDMI display in lieu of a phone. Perhaps older phones that retain VR compatibility could find a home as displays for special projects.One thing that may help is that Google just announced the open sourcing of Google Cardboard. What do you think? Will these old headsets be good for anything, or will they join empty 3D printer filament spools as semi-hoarded tech junk?
11 thoughts on “Ask Hackaday: Is Anyone Sad Phone VR Is Dead?”
The whole VR thing is a dead end. It was tried so many times already, and failed every time, and that will keep repeating. It’s like with 3D movies — sure, it was cool for a moment when it was new, but nobody really likes them, and a large chunk of the population simply can’t stand them. And still, after all those years, it is a solution looking for a problem.
Maybe, but not in the way you intended. More like VR amd AR will unite in the future because people don’t want to buy two devices.
No ones is sad because no one made a great VR headset. Poor optics, poor screens, poor headset design. Everyone wanted to make something as cheap as they could/ least amount of engineering time involved. Had someone made a great one i would wear it 24/7. A good VR headset should look just like sitting in a dark theater. You should be able to move your eyes wherever and not see optic issues, or the dividing of the screen.
starVR then?
I’ll say it: I liked it for a specific purpose. I did a LOT of traveling last year and the combination of my Pixel 2, Daydream, and Plex/Netflix/HBO Go meant that I could watch whatever I wanted from my hotel. The rest of it was a bit (ok, a lot) of a failure.
Totally this. The “private cinema” aspect was the killer use case for me – but it wasn’t until netflix added a travel mode relatively recently that it was even possible to watch a film whilst in the car, as the headset couldn’t differentiate between me moving my head and the car turning a corner.
Content/apps beyond web browsing and netflix was very meh.
The lack of a remote quality desktop experience was also a huge miss.
Overall, I’m pretty gutted it has been discontinued.
I like fiddling around and developing little games in UE4 for google cardboard. It’s pretty fun, but more as a creative pursuit and I don’t expect anyone to actually play them. Once they started making it more bougie and confined it to very specific phone models, I knew it was screwed. You can’t just turn it into a gimmick to market a phone for one season. But it’s pretty much always gimmickified.
I think the thing that keeps killing it is these dumb SDKs and proprietary portals or app store-styled interfaces you HAVE to go through to use any VR headset. It should operate like any other display peripheral/HID. And of course everybody’s gonna balkanize and platform everything, try to make a quick cynical buck by entrapping some tiny share of users. It’s not gonna work until you can just plug it into an HDMI slot and use it as a general-purpose display and input device. Somebody will figure it out eventually.
If they invented the mouse in 2019, they’d design it to only work if you ran some kind of mouse store consumer experience portal at all times it was plugged in. And you’d have to install a phone app for some reason. Software sucks so much right now.
Ever use a Razor branded mouse? At least last time I checked, they make you create an account just to download the driver.
Yeah… I won’t be buying any more Razor products either.
Oh, your mouse comment is so dead on. I play with my daydream a ton (messing around with A-Frame). I can understand high-end games needing some sort of portal – performance and quality assurance is a big concern there. Cardboard and such was supposed to be a democratized way to access VR content.
I’ve to agree. I bought a Daydream some time back when it went on 50% sale, used it a couple of times, and it just sits on a shelf now. To use a 90’s term (I think, may be it’s more 00’s), there’s no “killer app” for it and headsets like it. May be once I can play something like an FPS on it and get an immersive experience. I saw a video demo of Andy McNab (of Brave Two Zero fame) playing an FPS with a VR headset which was quite cool, but that required special rigs.
I tried using an Oculus Rift once. My impression was that it could be used as a non-medical substitute for ipecac.