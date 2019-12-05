Don’t Forget The Baby!

It must be a common worry among parents, that they might forget their offspring and leave them in the car where they would succumb to excessive heat. So much so that [Matt Meerian] has produced an alarm that issues a verbal reminder to check for the youngster when the vehicle is turned off.

It’s a simple enough device, with an ATmega328, an off-the-shelf MP3 module, and a power supply regulator to deliver 5 V into a pair of supercapacitors from the vehicle accessory socket’s 12 V. The idea is that the  power is cut when the vehicle ignition is turned off, and that the supercaps have enough energy within them to play the reminder sample for the driver to check for forgotten children.

We can’t help remarking that a percentage of cars leave their accessory sockets turned on all the time, so it would be interesting to ponder how one might detect the car being turned off in that case. He muses about using a surplus cell phone instead of his ATmega328, perhaps the MEMS sensor on a phone could also be used to detect the vibrations of the engine stopping as it was turned off. Such cars notwithstanding, this unit is a straightforward solution to the problem in hand.

11 thoughts on “Don’t Forget The Baby!

  1. ” It must be a common worry among parents, that they might forget their offspring and leave them in the car ”
    Any parent that would “forget” their kid in the car should be instantly branded and have a tattoo put on their forehead saying “I’M a IDIOT”

    1. No way to know if you have kids or not…

      Early on (first few months) kids can be VERY quiet in car seats (the car puts a lot of kids to sleep). Couple that with the fact that new parents aren’t always getting much sleep (for the first 6 mos or more), and it’s something that can happen to even responsible parents.

      I think this shows responsibility on the part of the hacker to create a reminder for himself or whomever drives the car.

      1. It does not matter if they are quiet and asleep io the car or how tired one is. That is NO excuse. If a person knows they are short on brains and is that forgetful, they should have never had the kid in the first place.
        Just utter insane that someone would be so mindless to forget a baby in the car. Sounds to me is more of a matter that that parent should no be breeding to allot that stupidity to contribute to the gene pool.

          1. Mike does not have a kid.
            And I can say that with as much certainty as he apparently can about how people must be stupid if they forget a kid in the car.

            Mike is probably damn near perfect. I bet he’s never forgotten anything under any conditions, ever.

            No doubt it’s a terrible, terrible thing to leave a helpless child in a car, but I’ve seen it happen first hand and can understand the situations in which it might happen. Especially now that I have my own.

  3. On my car (2018 Chevy Tahoe)… The “child reminder” goes one step further. When the car is turned off, If the rear door was opened before the trip, the car will “tell” me to check the back. Daily, I put my laptop/bag in the backseat floorboard and everyday the car reminds me to check the back. It’s an option that can be enabled and disabled. Seems like a simple enough task, only need to sense rear door opening and ignition shut-off.

  4. You can tell if the engine is running by perturbations in the power (both voltage and current) coming from the socket. The power system of most (all?) cars is pretty primitive, despite all that CANBUS etc that’s been canonical for decades on the signalling side.

    There are existig accessories that use this, e.g. a plug-in that plays “revving” noisees (as if you were driving a ferrari rather than a taurus) roughly synchronized with how you press the accelerator.

