Tofu is a fairly common food in East and Southeast Asian cuisines, but it has also been making its way around vegetarian circles as a meat substitute. While it may be a more environmentally friendly source of protein than meat, it does have the unfortunate side effect of being fairly tedious to cook. To reach the right consistency, tofu requires hours of pressing to drain excess water, which tends to be tedious for most amateur cooks.
A team of students at HackMIT developed a contraption that incrementally presses tofu for you, using signals sent over WiFi to initialize the device. Several 3D-printed components extend an existing food container, along with a stepper motor, motor shield, Adafruit Feather HUZZAH, and a screen.
The motor steps at a rate of 30rpm once a signal is sent from a mobile application, causing four connected threaded rods to begin rotating. The tofu tray travels upwards to press against its lid, draining out excess water. A central gear box containers complementary cutouts that allow the tofu platform to travel vertically when shafts are rotated, pushed by nuts below the platform. The students also included a screen indicating time remaining, as well as a notification sent to the user once the tofu is finished being pressed.
It’s certainly a useful solution that will hopefully increase the popularity of tofu-based recipes!
8 thoughts on “A Wireless Method For Pressing Tofu”
The only good way to press tofu is under your foot!
Brilliant idea. But I’m no vegetarian. If God didn’t want anyone eating animals, He wouldn’t have made them out of meat. Besides, tofu is almost zero protein, & doesn’t contain creatine like a nice, thick steak does. Creatine is essential for building lean muscle mass.
Where did you read that tofu as almost zero protein? It has about 8% protein by weight (vs 20-25% for meat).
I’m not the biggest tofu fan, but Wikipedia says otherwise about the protein content. 8g/100g serving isn’t really all that bad.
We just freeze it, thaw it, and press it for a couple of minutes. Works fine. Also, it’s low calorie, high in protein (whoever said it wasn’t is talking out their ass), reduces LDL cholesterol, and provides iron and calcium. So suck it, meat-heads.
Plain not very flavorful.
From a quick online search, 1/2 a cup of “raw firm” (I’m assuming that corresponds to “pressed”) tofu has about 1/3 the protein of 4oz of ground beef (10 grams vs. 26 grams) – that doesn’t really seem protein competitive with beef in that situation unless I’m missing something.
https://www.thespruceeats.com/tofu-nutritional-value-information-3376923 is where I saw it…
Not to mention loaded with phytoestrogens, enjoy the gynecomastia and impotance.