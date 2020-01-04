The news sites seem never to be without stories of Elon Musk and his latest ventures, be they rapid transit tube tubes in partial vacuum, space flight, or even personal not-a-flamethrowers. Famous for electric vehicles, Musks’s Tesla also has a line of solar products and offers the Powerwall home battery power system. These are tantalizing to anyone with solar panels, but the price tag for one isn’t exactly a dream.
[Nathann]’s budget couldn’t stretch to a Powerwall, but he did have access to a hefty ex-datacentre uninterruptible power supply (UPS) and a large quantity of lead-acid cells. From this he built his own off-the-grid power in the cellar of the home. It’s not as elegant as a Powerwall, but it can power the house on moderate usage, so he claims, for up to ten days.
On one level the installation is more of a wiring job than one of high technology, but the logistics of dealing with nearly 100 lead-acid cells are quite taxing. The UPS takes four battery packs, each clocking in at 288 V. The cells are joined with copper straps, and the voltage and current involved is not for the faint-hearted. An accidental short vaporized a screw and a battery terminal; if this were our house we’d put fuses in the middle of the battery packs.
The batteries are stored on wooden pallets atop brick pillars in case the cellar floods. The basement installation now is ready for the addition of solar and wind-based off-grid sources. Maybe your battery power solution will be less hair-raising, but it’s unlikely to be cheaper. Meanwhile this isn’t the first such project we’ve seen, though others usually go for 18650 Li-Ion cells, the use of lead acid remains a viable and economical solution.
11 thoughts on “Datacenter UPS Heads Home For Off-Grid Power Solution”
Also make sure Mr Robot doesn’t hack ur firmware.
I don’t think old UPS batteries are going to be very reliable in use. For starters, they were never designed to be discharged more than once in a blue moon.
Quote from the paper that Hackaday’s censorship dropped out:
>”A European study of over 1,000 installations, of various system voltages and cell capacities, containing about 35,000 cells concluded that VRLA batteries require replacement after 5 to 8 years of operation. The shorter lifetime (5 years) was associated with batteries operating at 110 V or higher system voltages. The longer lifetime (up to 8 years) was applicable to better quality batteries and those of lower system voltages. Absorbed Glass Matt-type cells demonstrated a higher failure rate than did gel-type cells. No single or systematic factor was determined to cause this short lifetime. Representatives of a major battery company recently provided an update regarding VRLA cells’ expected life. Four different VRLA cells were tested, including three different AGM types and one gel-type. It was concluded that 20-year class AGM cells actually have an expected life of 5 years at 25°C”
I was under the impression that these batteries have a useful lifetime of 5 years, and then they have to be replaced.
Five years MTBF, so an older battery may work for awhile, but it could fail at any time.
Is that not true with these lead-acid batteries?
With the more robust and well characterised battery chemistries, that would be Mean Time Before Frigging-around-with-it, be that giving it overvoltage pulses, topping off electrolyte, blasting it with reverse voltage, cycling it in specific ways or whatever..
Yeah the article just calls them lead acid which is entire category of types and not a single type.
They look like plain SLAs all be it very large SLAs at 92Ah.
They likely have been kept at float most of the time and not cycled much so there should be some life left in them yet as long as the depth of discharge is kept low.
SLAs are often used in UPSs as the cycle count is expected to low so generally they die from age rather than cycle count or discharge depth.
Depends. When you have lots of cells in series, some will experience excessive charge and others will be undercharged – the result is plate and connector corrosion, sulfation and oxidation, or the venting of water out of the cells, all of which will eventually kill them.
There’s also the misconception that a battery that is “dead”, as defined by some cut-off point like 80% capacity, will continue to work at that reduced capacity with the same rate of capacity loss.
This isn’t the case. If a battery lasts 500 cycles to 80% then it has lost 20% of the active material and the remaining material experiences greater current for the same (dis)charge energy throughput. The corrosion, the joule heating, out-gassing, etc. increase at the square of current, so the same load on the battery causes it to degrade exponentially faster.
Following the decay, each 20% drop in capacity happens at approximately 500, 320, 200, 130, 80… cycles and the corresponding remaining capacity is 80%, 64%, 50%, 40%, 33%… In other words, it gets faster and faster to break down the battery until the capacity is just dropping like a stone.
And for lead acid batteries, since they’re sensitive about the depth of discharge, having the same load will cause the DoD to become deeper every cycle, which also accelerates the breakdown.
So when they give the used batteries to you, they’re really just having you pay the cost of carrying them to recycling.
My first thought is, very nice – but how long are all those second hand batteries going to last. This seems to be an issue that nobody talks about much with battery powered energy solutions. The batteries are a consumable.
Replace the pack with a surplus EV pack + BMS once it’s time.