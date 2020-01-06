Full Duplex Radio Claimed Easier With Analog Module

There’s an old saying that we have one mouth and two ears so you can listen twice as much as you talk. However, talking and listening at the same time is fairly difficult and doing it with radio signals is especially hard. A company called Kumu Networks has an analog module that can use self-interference cancellation which allows transmitting and receiving on the same frequency with around 50 dB of the transmitted signal in the transceiver. You can see a video about Kumu’s claims its technology below.
You may think that cell phones and ham radio repeaters transmit and receive at the same time, which of course they do, but usually on different frequencies to avoid direct interference. A diplexer is a device that sorts out the two frequencies while a duplexer sorts them out by the direction of the signal, but they are tricky to use. A duplexer can operate on a single frequency in applications such as radar, and even then it is still very difficult to prevent leakage from the transmitter from overloading and desensitizing the receiver.
While 50 dB might not sound like much, it is a factor of 100,000 which should open up new opportunities for radio transmitters and receivers to coexist even on the same frequency. The device is analog, so it uses circuitry to invert the transmitted signal and reincorporate it at the receiver.
IEEE Spectrum recently had a post claiming the company is releasing the K6 module that can be “easily installed in most any wireless system.” RF can seem like black magic, but we can envision how this should work in theory. You’d need to adjust the phase of the inversion network to match the phase delay between where you pick up the signal (presumably before power amplification) and where you mix the canceling signal with the receiver.
Sounds good, but then again, noise-canceling headphones sound straightforward too and we all know that even an expensive pair can leave something to be desired.
7 thoughts on “Full Duplex Radio Claimed Easier With Analog Module”
50 dB what
If your referring to power then dBW or dBm
If your referring to voltage the dBV
50 dBCs = $10,000,000
They’re referring to gain, the transmitted signal can be attenuated 50 dB by their signal cancellation filter
I think that he’s trying to say that the signal input to the receiver is 50dB down on that being transmitted. Hackaday would do well to pick up its game in properly describing these sort of technicalities IMO.
Yeah, I got it wrong with dBW and dBm as they’re absolute values.
Weather you talking about a power ratio or voltage ratio still needs to be stated.
W=V^2/R so they’re completely different.
50 dB is a ratio.
So not so fast sounding the horns of triumph. Carrier cancellation has been commonplace for the last 10 years on VSAT communications where the transmitted signal is delayed and subtracted from the received signal to permit reuse of the same transponder frequency for both inroute and outroute carriers. They call it carrier in carrier. (or DoubleTalk) The only way to make it work is to use carefully selected FEC, modulation coding and power ratios which are less susceptible to carrier to noise interference. It reduces occupied bandwidth by about 40 not 50%. (because you have to spread to optimize s/n r) But because an uncontended megabit on VSAT is $ thousands per month, it is big news.
In a real 2 way application, say a Motorola digital radio, you might have a transmit power of +47 dBm and a useful sensitivity in the range of -118 to -121 dBm. 50 dB carrier cancellation would make the world’s worst radio. (receive desensitivity at about -3 dBm).
The most likely use for this is to augment other methods of cancellation, TDD or TDM or for links where C/N R isn’t critical.