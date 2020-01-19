CNC machines are an essential part of the hacker’s toolset. These computer-controlled cutters of wood, metal and other materials can translate a design into a prototype in short order, making the process of iterating a project much easier. However, the software to create these designs can be expensive, so [Franklin Wei] decided to write his own. In particular, he decided to write his own program to engrave images, converting a photo into a toolpath that can be cut. The result is RasterCarve, a web app that converts an image into a GCode that can be fed into a CNC machine.
The motivation for this project was to learn how to do it, but also frustration at the cost of software such as PhotoVCarve. Costing $149, this program does much the same as the one written by [Wei], albeit with a number of additional bells and whistles. He does an excellent job of describing how the conversion process works: his code creates a series of paths across the image, then converts the color of each pixel into a depth: The darker the image, the deeper the cut.
He also describes the process of taking this simple code and converting it into a Javascript web app, a process that has driven many a programmer to madness. It just goes to show that, although using other people’s stuff is fine, it often makes sense to try and do it yourself.
One thought on “RasterCarve Converts Images To CNC”
I admire this and I particularly think it’s cool that it’s been released as a web app. I know windows-only people who could use this. I will note that http://linuxcnc.org/docs/2.5/html/gui/image-to-gcode.html does the same thing from inside linuxcnc, and has a lot of bells and whistles.