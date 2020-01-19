Before RadioShack decided the best business model for an electronics store was to harass its customers into buying overpriced batteries and cellphones, it was a great one-stop shop for most discrete components, knobs, resistors, radio equipment, and even a popular computer. That computer, the TRS-80, is a popular one in the retrocomputing world and if you can’t get original parts to restore one, you can always build your own clone.
This build comes to us from [Glen] aka [glenk] who is known for retrocomputing builds like this classic PET we featured a little over a year ago, and this TRS-80 is his latest project. He really gets into the weeds on the hardware, too. This isn’t an FPGA or Raspberry Pi running a TRS-80 on lookalike hardware. [Glen] has completely redesigned the computer from the ground up using modern CMOS components in order to make a modern, perfectly functional replica of the RadioShack classic.
Because of the level of detail [Glen] goes into, this one is a must-read for anyone interested in computing hardware (as opposed to the software, which you could learn about through a more simple emulator) and retrocomputing in general, and also brings most of us back to a more nostalgic, simpler time where a trip to RadioShack was fun and interesting.
4 thoughts on “TRS-80 Clone Uses Modern Parts”
So, after the 1st section of the PDF there is what looks like, for lack of a better description, an cross between a chicken and an alpaca, but its photo is not captioned and I am curious what this beast is doing there?
Strange creature and all, this is a very cool project!
I just googled “furry chicken”. It’s a “Silkie”. In the PET write-up, there are ducks.
I didn’t see any info about the physical construction of the enclosure. Are blank rack cases like that easily available off the shelf? And how did they go from a blank front panel to that thing of beauty? I imagine a CNC mill must have been involved?
Fantastic piece of work !