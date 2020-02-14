It’s always good to have a torch on hand for emergencies. Unfortunately, sometimes these torches can be forgotten, and wind up with dead batteries when you need them most. For those cases, this build from [techrallyofficial] is just the ticket.
Instead of a battery, the torch relies on a 1.5 farad supercapacitor to store energy. The body of the torch is constructed out of PVC pipe and fittings, and packs strong neodymium magnets inside. A coil of wire wrapped is formed around an old solder spool, which, when shaken past the magnets, generates a current. This is rectified with a series of diodes and charges the supercapacitor, powering the light.
It’s a classic design that is available commercially, but it’s one easily replicated in the home shop, too. It would make a great educational project, particularly as students would be left with a useful device to take home at the end of the lesson. We’ve seen others resurrect commercial builds with upgrades, too. Video after the break.
2 thoughts on “Emergency Torch Runs Without Batteries”
If you’ve got a sanding drum set, you might wanna check if one jams into the middle of the bobbin/reel you’re using before you bother making the bit for it. Also if you made that RPM counter from the other day it would probably just take a simple mod to the code to use it as a turn counter, if you want to know how many turns you’ve got on your coil.
More thoughts (I wish you could just edit and add) … if you want this to be useful for longer than the learning experience, put heatshrink over that coil or mummify it in insulating tape, it doesn’t take much to chafe and snag them when they’re unprotected.
Alternative ideas for the reflector would be the foil cups off mini fruit or mincemeat pies, or moritz icy choc cups or something. Or cut out of a larger pie tin. You could glob those in with hot glue, don’t really need the self adhesive stuff. But in that version, you’d want to leave the edge of the plastic showing to glue the lens to. Speaking of the lens, you might try a cheapy plastic magnifier on it… if you find another sleeve that slides over the end of the flashlight in a close fit, like a pill bottle or something, cut the bottom out, put the lens in that, then you’ve got an adjustable beam.
I know the old hands can find a billion ways to mod it to their tastes and preferences, just like to drop some additional hints for the less experienced on these simpler projects.