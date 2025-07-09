FLOSS Weekly Episode 840: End-of-10; Not Just Some Guy In A Van

This week Jonathan chats with Joseph P. De Veaugh-Geiss about KDE’s eco initiative and the End of 10 campaign! Is Open Source really a win for environmentalism? How does the End of 10 campaign tie in? And what does Pewdiepie have to do with it? Watch to find out!

* End Of 10 campaign: https://endof10.org/

* KDE Eco project: https://eco.kde.org/

