Scopetrex Is A Game Console… For Your Oscilloscope!

You’ve always wanted a game console at your bench, but maybe you haven’t had space for a monitor or TV set? Wouldn’t it be useful if the screen you do have on your bench could also play games? [Tube Time] has fixed this problem, with Scopetrex, a vector graphic console for your oscilloscope. In fact, it’s better than just a console, because it’s a clone of the legendary Vectrex, the vector-based console with built-in CRT screen from the 1980s.
The board itself is a slightly enhanced version of the original, offering not extra functionality but the ability to substitute some of the parts for more easily found equivalents. It gives full control over display size and brightness, can use the cheaper 6809E processor and AY-3-9810 sound chip if necessary, and only needs a single 5 volt supply. There’s also a custom controller board, which is handly Vectrex-compatible. All you will need to play Vectrex games on your ‘scope once you’ve built this board, are a copy of the Vectrex ROM, and some games.
The Vectrex holds an enduring fascination for our community, and has appeared here many times. Particularly memorable is a CRT replacement, and then of course there’s the never-released mini Vectrex prototype.
Thanks [Justin List] for the tip.
PCBs are so cheap, there’s no need to organize a group buy. You can have 5 of them made and delivered to your house for $20 (just the PCB, not the parts).
It needs a case that makes it look like another piece of test equipment on the bench (at work).
Even better would be actually building it into the case of the scope!
Old scopes had a lot of empty space in them.
Really really cool. Thanks for sharing! It would be neato in a case with a vertical cart connector.
A vertical edge connector would require a board spin because the cartridge case hits the adjacent components
Great work. I wonder if it is possible to give it more RAM since 1K is pretty limiting. I’d perhaps be fun for homebrew devs to make more complicated games.
Obvious hacks would be more RAM and the functionality of the game multi-carts
There is already an active community of people developing new Vectrex games