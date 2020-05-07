Ask Hackaday: Wink Hubs, Extortion As A Service?

Wink Labs just announced that their home automation hub, the Wink Hub, is “transitioning to a $4.99 monthly subscription, starting on May 13, 2020.” Should you fail to pay the fiver every month, you will lose access to their app, voice control, and automations, which is everything it does as far as we can tell.
This is an especially bitter pill to swallow for Hub users, because the device was just that — a hub. It speaks Bluetooth, Z-Wave, ZigBee, WiFi, Kidde, and a couple other specific device protocols, interfaces with Amazon’s Alexa, has a handy Android master panel app, and had a nice “robot” system that made the automation side of “home automation” simple for normal people. In short, with its low one-time purchase price, compatibility with many devices, nice phone app, and multiple radios, it was a great centerpiece for a home-automation setup.
“Nice home automation system you’ve got there. Would be a shame if anything happened to it.”
The Services Shakedown
In a sea of home automation devices that are paying for themselves by spying on you in order to allow multinational monopolies to exert yet more control over your buying and browsing habits or subvert warrant requirements by providing video surveillance to police departments, the Wink Hub was a refreshingly privacy-preserving device that was sold for a one-time price.
But it looks like they fell into what we’ve called the IoT Trap: the company offers a device that relies on cloud services to back it up, misjudges the expense in keeping the back-end infrastructure running, and either shutters the device or has to try to get money some other way to keep the lights on and the investors satisfied.
The writing has been on the wall for Wink for a while now. This particularly prescient writeup summed it up nicely: “The company doesn’t offer any monthly subscription for the service its hubs depend on…if a company is dependent on hardware sales for revenue and that hardware does not exist, then what future can that company have?” Well, now you have a monthly subscription fee. Will that pay the bills going forward?
Ask Hackaday: Alternatives?
I’m sure that Wink Hub owners are feeling a little blue, if not bitter, right now. After all, getting a $5 per month bill for something that you thought was free, attached with a threat to just turn it off if you don’t cough up, seems tantamount to extortion. That’s because there are no alternative services, you must either pay Wink to use their service or your hardware will cease to function. (I assume that their lawyers have done their research and that it’s allowed within the terms and conditions — it only feels extortionary.)
Compare this with the experience of Nest/Google/Alphabet’s past hub, the Revolv. Sold with a “lifetime guarantee” of service, the lifetime in question was that of the product line rather than the owner, and that was significantly shorter than many expected. When faced with a PR nightmare, and under pressure of an investigation by the FTC (PDF), Alphabet/Google generously refunded folks their money. But the Revolv was no longer the central hub that original customers had wanted.
Smaller companies may not have deep pockets for similar largesse. Sonos tried to get users to scrap their speakers voluntarily. TCP shut down all of their IoT devices a few years back, rendering a ton of lower-priced connected lightbulbs useless. Best Buy’s IoT offerings went the way of the dodo six months ago.
Wink Labs is probably also in this category, and their options may not include refunding everyone, so this means they must charge more money or call it quits. At least this lets the Hub owners decide if it’s worth it to them to continue to pay for the device in perpetuity. But if you look at the cost of owning one of these for the next ten years, you’re talking something north of $400, discounted with today’s low interest rates.
Trapped!
Which brings us back to the IoT Trap. If Wink knew upfront that they would need the equivalent of a $5 monthly fee to support the hub, they should have originally priced it at $450 or more instead of $70. (And we thought the $300 Revolv was expensive!) We wonder how the same marketing team could come up with these essentially incomparable figures only a few years apart.
So here comes the “Ask Hackaday”. What should Wink Labs do here? They probably can’t refund folks, so they’re left with bricking all the devices or charging a monthly fee. The first choice is tantamount to just calling it quits, and the latter feels extortionary. Those of you who own their hubs, which path would you rather they follow?
How could they have ended up in this position in the first place? And what other firms stuck in IoT traps do you see out there? What’s going to be the next Wink hub?
This being Hackaday, we honestly hope for a third option: Wink open-sources the software, allowing tech-savvy customers to host their own local servers. If it’s truly the software and hosting costs that are killing them, and they’re profitable on the hardware as a standalone, this would be a win for everyone. We won’t hold our breath, but if too few people take them up on their service contract, or the FTC steps in on behalf of consumers here, this current chapter won’t be the end of the Wink saga.
Thanks to [Hagan Walker] for pointing us to the Wink story!
I can’t say I’m surprised. When Nest came out with a “connected” thermostat that was dependent on a WiFi connection and Other People’s Computers(tm) to operate, I wasn’t interested. Same for Ring, et al.
Let’s rewind a bit back to an appliance I owned 2 of: Replay TV.
When you bought a Replay TV 2000 you got a lifetime subscription to the programming info. The early Replay TV had a modem and it would call home to get listing data. The later Replay 4500 had Ethernet and could use your Internet connection to do this (as well as connect several peer Replays together in the home).
The Replay 4500 I had was one of the first models released with a subscription for the guide data, you could pay monthly or a one-time purchase of $200 for the lifetime of the device. Lifetime ended up being tenuous as Replay TV went bankrupt and their assets were sold on several times.
Wink would have been wise to follow the Replay TV model, grandfather existing customers into the “lifetime” service, then use recurring revenues from new customers to pay for the upkeep of Other People’s Computers(tm).
Perhaps they could release their code and let people run a Wink server on a Raspberry Pi.
I think the spec for communicating with the hubs should be opened up. This way, you could subscribe to Wink out of convenience (and for their smart features) or a motivated open source community could stand up an alternate project.
The open source option is best. Failing that, I can’t think of a reason that they couldn’t allow local control only. I plan on contacting the FTC/state AG. It was sold to me as a device with no subscription. I understand their bind, but it is their own doing and giving customers a week to pay up “or else” is unacceptable.
I’m not terribly familiar with the devices, but exactly what features require any sort of network connection outside the local network? Does it allow you to remotely access connected things, for when you are out-and-about, and realize that you’ve left your lights on or something?
It seems like there should be some sort of middle ground. If you want to utilize the features just on your local network, the device keeps working without a subscription. If you need remote access, then you pay the $5/month.
I know a lot of internet service providers don’t like it (or allow it), but it may also be possible to expose the functionality on a non-standard port.
If the device is hosting the content, and the only thing needed is some sort of lookup to access it (e.g.: [serial number].hub.wink.com. The users hit that domain for their specific device, and when the device is turned on, it calls home to say “hey, resolve my serial number to this IP address I’m reporting from”. I’d think that a setup like that would take a minimal amount of server resources to keep running, and in the mean time, hope that enough people continue to buy the more premium service (or hardware) to keep things running smoothly.
1 year free service. If the user has already had it a year, one month and then fees start. But a year should be included with the device cost. So if I bought mine last month I have 11 months free left.
Do you hear that Mr Anderson?
Personally, I wish that the IoT companies would shift to a different model. I purchase hardware and software to meet my needs. If that hardware or software is totally dependent on an internet provided service, I really have to need it bad, or I don’t buy it. The only thing I have currently is an Amazon Echo (and it was a gift). All my wifi controllable cameras, light switches and such are local controllable and with a free service. If the service died this afternoon, I still have full control (maybe without Alexa’s help, but She might disappear, too). I believe, that if a business goes under (or wants to go to a Service as a Service model), that they be required to release their software, or refund (totally) the purchase price. If, I then choose to keep it, I have a choice similar to when I bought it, not be extorted.
Serves anyone right for buying into something like this that depends on a “cloud”, er, I mean someone elses server somewhere. Any such design is stupid. Most of the time MQTT is stupid. Get rid of the middleman. Just say no.
Having had a number of Wink devices (hub, obviously, z-wave door sensors, alarm, motion detectors, one multi-function wall switch, and the litany of compatible other devices) for over 5 years now I am not shocked. The service has been iffy at times and the connectivity to 3rd party devices (Nest, Hue, MyQ, and so on) have been flaky and needing a bit more maintenance than I’d throw at a techie buddy. The robots and “Look Out” feature is the only thing that makes me consider paying the $5. Look Out acts as a pretty decent security system when configured properly and has all the interconnections to make it as robust as other services that charge more than twice the asking price.
That said, I picked Wink out of laziness. I had already spent enough time with a handful of X10 descendant products and wanted something easy and Wink did that. I’m not thinking the DIY open source method is the only way to go. I’m sure if I can find an IFTTT compatible system I can duplicate the functions I care about for little one-time and no recurring costs.
The fact that their hubs are costing so much to operate that they need $5/mo from every user says that they’ve probably implemented their services incorrectly. They should really only be acting as private DNS to provide the public IPs of associated with a given account or as a socket relay only if absolutely necessary. Ubiquiti’s Unifi does this well as does Plex. If Wink had kept their hubs up to date with support for new hardware (which they haven’t despite claims within the last year that they’ve improved support for various IoT devices), then I’d be happy to pay them $5/mo. They’ve already demonstrated that they’re not doing that and that all they’re really providing is a remote access service which I can do without (and haven’t been using much at all anyway).
The hardware in the Wink Hub 2 is actually pretty nice from a connectivity standpoint and I would absolutely love to have the ability to write my own updates to it. There are amazing things done with the original Wink Hub since it was rootable. As it is, I’ve locked my WH2 off from the internet and verified local control still functions, but I can’t rely on that based on how the announcement was worded. Luckily for me, I had already planned to transition off of the WH2 due to the aforementioned lack of useful updates and I have hardware in hand that will go into place this weekend to enable my Home-Assistant system to take direct control of any devices I haven’t already migrated off of the WH2.
This makes me feel better about being slow to adopt anything IoT. Right now the only IoT device I have is an ESP32 doing a clock
Isn’t there some system that can be run on a small Linux board and that is flexible and capable enough to be interesting for a big chunk of these “not so tech savvy” users? Node RED may be a candidate.
There may be a market for such a small Linux board, in an enclosure and pre-installed, complete with a starter set of remote switches, and runs a web server to connect to.
There are about 10+ open source home automation suites, but can any be simply ordered as a complete beginner set?
I have never looked too deep into this home automation stuff. External servers will never be an option for me.
I once fell very shortly in this trap.
I bought a squeezebox once. I struggled with it for an hour or so, but it refused to do anything without first creating an account with some server who knows where.
I brought the thing back to the store a day later, and now I have mpd running on a small Linux board.