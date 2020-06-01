Retro computers are great, but what really makes a computer special is how many other computers it can talk to. It’s all about the network! Often, getting these vintage rigs online requires a significant investment in dusty old network cards from eBay and hunting down long-corrupted driver discs to lace everything together. A more modern alternative is to use something like PiModem to do the job instead.
PiModem consists of using a Raspberry Pi Zero W to emulate a serial modem, providing older systems with a link to the outside world. This involves setting up the Pi to use its hardware serial port to communicate with the computer in question. A level shifter is usually required, as well as a small hack to enable hardware flow control where necessary. It’s then a simple matter of using
tcpser and
pppd so you can talk to telnet BBSs and the wider Internet at large.
It’s a tidy hack that makes getting an old machine online much cheaper and easier than using hardware of the era. We’ve seen similar work before, too!
5 thoughts on “Easy Internet For Retro Computers With The PiModem”
I think HaD also covered the similar DreamPi https://segaretro.org/DreamPi
Which is a porject to let Dreamcasts back online through dialup. I think the main prize was allowing Phantasy Star Online (which is going also on Gamecube and PC).
Seriously???? i i ve done this with a 5$ ESP8266
And? if I have 5 PiZero lying around and I want to learn how to do it on linux it’s a problem?
esp can do this too, there is firmware with SLIP or PPP precisely for this, just google “esp8266 slip” for many possibilities
Thanks for the tip and pointing out how to find more info on that topic! Cheers