The Sound Of Silence: Speed Up Your Video Consumption

There’s a lot of interesting content produced on video these days. Invariably, though, when we post something some comments will appear lamenting that a video isn’t the most efficient way to disseminate technical information. We have mixed feelings. Some things benefit from being able to see, for example, a screencast. Some people like the human connection of seeing an instructor interact with a class instead of just reading. But we will admit that sometimes a video takes longer to watch, especially if it is full of pauses. Unsilence is a tool from [labmoellertim] that can fix that. The command line tool takes a video and strips out the parts that are silent. You can also use it as a Python library if you want to build your own tools using the technique.
If you’ve ever taken a class online, it isn’t uncommon to speed up a video so you can get through class faster. This works to a point, but removing or speeding up silent gaps means you don’t have to “listen faster.” Of course, you could still speed up the video, too.
The tool can detect silent versus audible content and can do several operations. By default, it speeds up silent parts by a factor of 6. You can change the speed of either part, of course. You can also change the volume — presumably muting silence. The fact that it speeds up the silent parts is disconcerting at first, but after watching a bit, you realize it helps you understand what’s going on in many cases.
As an example, an MIT Python lecture (see videos below) clocks in at 9:45, but after processing takes under 8 minutes. Saving not quite two minutes might not sound like a lot, but for such a short clip it works out to almost 19%. For an hour lecture that could add up to nearly 12 minutes. Of course, a lot will depend on the style of the speaker and the video. Some videos may save more time; others less.
Unfortunately, you do need the video file locally so if you want to apply this to a YouTube video, you’ll need a way to download it first. That’s relatively easy to do, but it kills the immediacy of just watching a video in your browser.
Now if we could just skip the commercials. Then again, some of our favorite videos have no words, but they do sometimes have music, and that would prevent the tool from working.
3 thoughts on “The Sound Of Silence: Speed Up Your Video Consumption”
2 “for such a short clip it works out to almost 19%” – it’s a percentage, the length of the video does not matter.
Comparative data between lectures of the same professor or subjects or .. would be interesting.
sox can detect and remove silence in audio. Not sure about the video libraries.
I can see the potential, but it seems not at all ready for real use. In the example, the pauses that are cut are reduced to nearly zero, leaving no pause at all, and leaving unnatural messes at almost every cut that make it difficult to accurately identify the words immediately on either side of the cut. I think it would be much more intelligible if only pauses over a certain length were reduced, AND they were reduced only to that minimum length. Also, since this is video, not just audio, rather than doing simple cuts – called jump cuts in the editing world because of their jarring nature – the video could be resampled at a higher rate to leave the pause at the desired minimum length without a sudden visual jump.
After all, the objective usually isn’t to hear something as quickly as possible, but to understand it as quickly as possible.
Absolutely not a fan of jump cuts and the end of didactic pauses. I’d like to mention TED as a source of high quality reference material. My first impulse is to blame advertising for this deterioration of prosody.