Here’s a novel ratchet mechanism developed by researchers that demonstrates how a single object — in this case a gear shaped like a six-pointed star — can rectify the disordered energy of its environment into one-way motion.
The Feynman–Smoluchowski ratchet has alternating surface treatments on the sides of its points, accomplished by applying a thin film layer to create alternating smooth/rough faces. This difference in surface wettability is used to turn agitation of surrounding water into a ratcheting action, or one-way spin.
This kind of mechanism is known as an active Brownian ratchet, but unlike other designs, this one doesn’t depend on the gear having asymmetrical geometry. Instead of an asymmetry in shape, there’s an asymmetry in the gear tooth surface treatments. You may be familiar with the terms hydrophobic and hydrophilic, which come down to a difference in surface wettability. The gear’s teeth having one side of each is what rectifies the chaotic agitation of the surrounding water into a one-way spin. Scaled down far enough, these could conceivably act as energy-harvesting micromotors.
Want more detail? The published paper is here, and if you think you might want to play with this idea yourself there are a few different ways to modify the surface wettability of an object. High voltage discharge (for example from a Tesla coil) can alter surface wettability, and there are off-the-shelf hydrophobic coatings we’ve seen used in art. We’ve even seen an unusual clock that relied on the effect.
4 thoughts on “Symmetrical Gear Spins One-Way, Harvesting Surrounding Chaos”
Gotta be honest here: Feynman or not, this sure smells like a Maxwell’s Demon.
The big thing about Maxwell’s demon is that it theoretically reduced entropy without doing any work (disregarding the energy required to track all the particles, the fact that this would involve observing the particles and collapsing/modifying their states, and of course disregarding the energy needed to open and close the door).
This ratchet thingy would extract energy from Brownian motion but it wouldn’t reduce its entropy, I think it would end up very slightly slowing the movement in the media (lowering the temperature) which is where the energy required for rotating the gear comes from. But I’m no physicist, I’m interested in other people’s interpretations
Crooke’s Radiometer
It’s pedantic but arguable that this constitutes an asymmetry in shape, simply at a different scale.
If you had an arbitrarily large array of these with low enough mass and low-friction bearings, I wonder how much power you could practically get out of it before you hit diminishing returns
