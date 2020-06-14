OmniBallot, Another Flawed Attempt At Online Voting

Although online voting in elections has been a contentious topic for decades already, it is during the current pandemic that it has seen significant more attention. Along with mail-based voting, it can be a crucial tool in keeping the world’s democratic nations running smoothly. This is where the OmniBallot software, produced by Democracy Live, comes into play, and its unfortunate unsuitability for this goal.
Despite already being used by multiple US jurisdictions for online voting, a study by MIT’s [Michael Specter] and University of Michigan researchers points out the flaws in this web-based platform. Their recommendations are to either avoid using OmniBallot completely, or to only use it for printing out a blank ballot that one then marks by hands and sends in by mail.
One of the issues with the software is that it by default creates the marked ballot PDF on the Democracy Live servers, instead of just on the user’s device. Another is that as a web-based platform it is hosted on Amazon Web Services (AWS), with JavaScript sources pulled from both CloudFlare and Google servers. Considering that the concern with electronic voting machines was that of unauthorized access at a polling station, it shouldn’t require a lengthy explanation to see this lack of end-to-end security with OmniBallot offers many potential attack surfaces.
When Ars Technica contacted Democracy Live for commentary on these findings, Democracy Live CEO [Bryan Finney] responded that “The report did not find any technical vulnerabilities in OmniBallot”. Since the researchers did not examine the OmniBallot code itself that is technically true, but misses the larger point of the lack of guarantee of every single voter’s device being secured, as well as every AWS, CloudFlare and Google instance involved in the voting process.
As a result, the recommended use of OmniBallot is to use it for the aforementioned printing out of blank ballots, to save half of the trip time of the usual mail-in voting.
6 thoughts on “OmniBallot, Another Flawed Attempt At Online Voting”
Any particular reason mail-in doesn’t work? Paper is extremely cheap, and so is postage. Drop a DNA sample in the corner as proof of one-person one-vote. Disregard the one’s that have a spray pattern.
Identical twins only deserve one vote huh?
Another major problem with online voting is the potential for voter coercion, unlike at a real voting booth there’s often no safeguard against shoulder-surfing. One possible solution would be to allow users to define one or more “duress passwords” which, when used, allow the user to perform any number of dummy actions that will appear legitimate from that user’s point of view when logged in with that password. It may be necessary to have a physically secure environment available in which to set these passwords. Online voting will be very hard to get right but I think it would be a very valuable system to have, it could make forms of direct democracy much more practical.
Remote voting & voting by mail allows one to potentially sell their vote as well. I don’t like early voting either.
Why not have a slipshod system that nevertheless makes it easy to screw over vote buyers, then watch what they do for a backend to validate a persons vote has been bought, since they’ve got skin in the game it might actually be good. Then use that.
Russians now buying lots of minimal AWS instances to hope to hit on machines where the physical CPU is shared with DL instances, so they can leverage unpatched Spectre/Meltdown exploits, recent unpatched exploits and all those 0 day undisclosed ones they’re been saving for a rainy day.