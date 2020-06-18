Ask Hackaday: Are 80 Characters Per Line Still Reasonable In 2020?

Software developers won’t ever run out of subjects to argue and fight about. Some of them can be fundamental to a project — like choice of language or the programming paradigm to begin with. Others seem more of a personal preference at first, but can end up equally fundamental on a bigger scale — like which character to choose for indentation, where to place the curly braces, or how to handle line breaks. Latest when there’s more than one developer collaborating, it’s time to find a common agreement in form of a coding style guide, which might of course require a bit of compromise.
Regardless of taste, the worst decision is having no decision, and even if you don’t agree with a specific detail, it’s usually best to make peace with it for the benefit of uniformly formatted code. In a professional environment, a style guide was ideally worked out collaboratively inside or between teams, and input and opinions of everyone involved were taken into consideration — and if your company doesn’t have one to begin with, the best step to take is probably one towards the exit.
The situation can get a bit more complex in open source projects though, depending on the structure and size of a project. If no official style guide exists, the graceful thing to do is to simply adopt the code base’s current style when contributing to it. But larger projects that are accustomed to a multitude of random contributors will typically have one defined, which was either worked out by the core developers, or declared by its benevolent dictator for life.
In case of the Linux kernel, that’s of course [Linus Torvalds], who has recently shaken up the community with a mailing list response declaring an overly common, often even unwritten rule of code formatting as essentially obsolete: the 80-character line limitation. Considering the notoriety of his rants and crudeness, his response, which was initiated by a line break change in the submitted patch, seems downright diplomatic this time.
[Linus]’ reasoning against a continuing enforcement of 80-char line limits is primarly the fact that screens are simply big enough today to comfortably fit longer lines, even with multiple terminals (or windows) next to each other. As he puts it, the only reason to stick to the limitation is using an actual VT100, which won’t serve much use in kernel development anyway.
Allowing longer lines on the other hand would encourage the use of more verbose variable names and whitespace, which in turn would actually increase readability. Of course, all to a certain extent, and [Linus] obviously doesn’t call for abolishing line breaks altogether. But he has a point; does it really make sense to stick to a decades old, nowadays rather arbitrary-seeming limitation in 2020?
Line Lengths Throughout History
Where does that limitation come from anyway? It seems like one of those things everyone knows about and follows without questioning or really understanding it. The 80 characters are just all around us — there are these devices of yesteryear with their 80 character displays, your terminal emulator’s default width comes preset to 80 columns, and of course all those coding style guides that keep bringing up the 80 character line limit. It all just seems to magically come together somehow, and that’s how things are, period. Well that didn’t help at all now, did it? So let’s take a few steps back.
Yes, since the early days of terminals, the screen size was indeed mostly limited to 80 characters. There were exceptions in either direction, 72 and 132 for example, but 80 was the most common one. Considering we’re talking about the late 1960s here, it seems plausible that display technology simply wasn’t advanced enough to make it feasible to have bigger screens and longer lines, and that’s how they ended up with 80 characters. But that’s not it either.
Sure, the state of 1960s display technology had definitely some impact as well, but the choice was ultimately made out of habit rather than necessity. Back in that time, when the first terminals were designed, people working with anything computer-like primarily knew one common storage media: punched cards. The star of the time, dominating the industry, was IBM’s 80 columns by 12 rows card. And well, that’s pretty much it.
The popularity of that specific card lead to the decision to use the same amount of columns on terminals, which in turn defined it as the golden standard for coding styles, still widely in use today. In a way it’s understandable, considering the 80×12 punched card was quite literally the greatest invention since sliced bread at that time — as both were revealed to the world in July 1928. Yes, the full origin of 80 characters essentially dates back to 1928.
(The card’s patent application was filed July 20th 1928, the first sliced bread was sold July 7th 1928)
Present-day Line Lengths
So here we are, close to a century later, still squeezing text in the same 80 character lines. Well, not everywhere, some languages see it differently today, and if not, frameworks might come with their own guidelines. But while we have larger screens at our disposal nowadays, long lines will eventually interfere with our field of vision. In other words, requires us to move our eyes, or even the entire head, disrupting the reading flow and increasing the risk to overlook something important.
Then again, the discussion isn’t about getting rid of line limits altogether, but challenging an enforced, hard 80 character limits. From a reading comfort point of view, the difference between 80 and 85 for example is negligible, and insisting on the former will at best lead to clumsy line breaks — like the one [Linus] addressed — and worst case to cryptic variable names and other questionable formatting.
A common compromise is to encourage 80 characters, but allow up to 100 or 120 characters, and draw the hard limit there. This way, if you exceed the soft limit, you don’t have to sweat it too much, and by the time you reach the hard limit, there’s enough room to split the lines in a coherent way.
In an ideal world, none of this would matter much, and an IDE would handle all of that transparently for us. We would configure the style guide’s limit, and additionally set our own preferred limit. The IDE presents the code as we prefer it, and saves it the way the style guide asks for it.
While that works quite alright with things like indentation style, line breaks are unfortunately a lot more complex. Where is the right place to split to keep the code readable and preserve logical blocks? If done naively by brute forcing line breaks, we’re exactly back at the point [Linus Torvalds] is trying to make. Maybe machine learning gets us there in the future, but until then, we’re on our own.
What’s Your Limit?
So what’s your take on all this? Where do you have your line length limit set? And do your side projects differ from you work environment here?
Do you agree with [Linus] and say enough already with the forced 80 character madness? Or do you prefer even shorter lines?
30 thoughts on “Ask Hackaday: Are 80 Characters Per Line Still Reasonable In 2020?”
Not an issue for me. 80 characters is 10 CPI on a standard letter size page. It’s not something I feel strongly about changing, since long lines fold themselves in word processors and text editors.
Sometimes I print out small sections of code to scribble around the difficult bits, and then I gain when it’s just one page.
what’s a letter? you mean an email.
The 80 character line length is optimal for English word lengths, because that gives you an optimal number of words per line to read. Other languages, like German, with longer words, have optimal lines longer. However, programming languages tend to pick very short words from English for their keywords, so that shouldn’t be a problem. So it comes down to your programming culture and that of the libraries you use. So if you are forced (because that couldn’t possibly be a conscious choice) to use a language that has names like SimpleBeanFactoryAwareAspectInstanceFactory or AbstractSingletonProxyFactoryBean, then you probably need to up your line length limit to somewhere around 2048 characters at the least.
We should stick to 80 columns just as we have stuck with railway gage going back to the Roman empire chariots, 19 inch rackspace, 1/4 inch audio jacks…
If that’s what “works best” for you.
I do not think that is a valid argument. For one thing not everyone uses standard gauge rails but the other is the cost involved. Changing physical standards is hard and expensive. Changing coding standards is cheap and easy if you apply it to just new code.
I admit that I am a tab rebel. I like tabs for indent because you can change them. If I like 3 spaces per level I set that in my editor if you like 4 I set that. Simple. The down side is it is easy to mix because on the screen they look like spaces. which is where you get into problems.
I disagree on the statement about how to come up with a coding standard. No do not work it out as a committee Pick one of the many published standards available then ask if anyone has an objection and why. If it is valid then consider it if not move on. The same with comment headers in files. Decide and stick with them unless you have to make a change for legal reasons. Nothing is dumber than paying a large team to fix headers for the 8th time.
132 x 50 works for me, unless I’m feeling nostalgic, then it’s 80 x 25.
Oh, don’t worry, with the way programs are going so they run on on vertical smart phones the 80 line limit will come back.
Even on the desktop clients, Telegram uses 80 col limits.
As the older generations fade away and the new devs work only on smart phones, all coding will return to that standard.
Sounds like a terrible situation.
Who actually writes code on phones?
I don’t know of any compiler or other development tool you can really use on a phone.
Android development is done on desktop machines. iOS as well.
A phone has no keyboard, and the display is too small for concentrated work over hours.
If you add a real keyboard and bigger display to a phone you could probably do something useful on it, but then the argument about narrow screens doesn’t carry any weight.
Have you seen the speed current users can reach on their phones? Throw in predictive text and other modern shortcuts and that is a lot of input.
There are kids going through highschool that have never used a physical keyboard, yet can still do 80odd WPM on their phones. They just need to reach high enough up in the workforce and who knows what will happen then..
And yes, I’m mostly joking, but it’s an easy world to imagine..
I think predictive text will slow you down when coding.
Throw OUT predictive text. First thing I do with any phone. They never guess what I’m typing correctly. I’ll make my own mistakes, thank you.
Pick a number. 80, 100, 120
Use a different one each week.
The straightforward and fair way to go is to use a normal distribution centered on 132 with the choice selected by a pseudorandom algorithm with the unix epoch value as a seed.
I work at a company that (at one point) decided to go for 3 characters for tab because nobody was brave enough to tell the ~50% who wanted 2 or 4 characters that sorry, they were the losers in this particular decision.
At least it was spaces, not tabs.
I don’t arbitrarily whack the lines short in my program code. The lines are as long as they need to be for the content they have.
If a line turns into a 2000 character monster, that’s a sign that there’s too much going on in that one line. Breaking it into multiple lines of some arbitrary length won’t help in that case. The reasonable thing to do is to break such monsters into smaller logical pieces that are easily read and understood.
That might mean using some temporary variables to hold intermediate values, but that’s more acceptable (to me) than having an impenetrable monstrosity that I have to scroll five miles across the screen or an impenetrable monstrosity chopped into segments of an arbitrary length and scoll five miles down the page.
——
I used a Fortran compiler back in the 1980’s that had fixed length (80 character) lines. You could make longer statements by putting a special character in the eightieth character spot to tell the compiler that the next line was a continuation of the current line. That sucked.
I had enough of that back then. I’ll take variable length lines and common sense in writing readable code over arbitrary lengths any time.
FORTRAN’s 80 character (actually, it was 72 plus 8 for a sequence number) line length is definitely IBM card derived. But Teletypes and typewriters were 80 character devices as well, because 10CPI monospaced text fits 80 characters on an 8-1/2″ page with margins. So I submit the 80 character width is older than the Hollerith card, and that it comes down to standardised typefaces and paper width.
But the “standard” page size in EU isn’t 8.5×11 inches, is it?
I grant you 80 columns is fine on a TTY at 10CPI, leaving 1/4″ margins.
Pretty damn close:
A4 210 x 297 mm 8.3 x 11.7 in
The 80 character limit in Fortran definitley came from the punched cards.
The 80 columns in the punched cards has zip to do with written formats. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Punched_card#IBM_80-column_punched_card_format_and_character_codes
IBM went to 80 columns per card as a higher density version of earlier cards that had only 45 columns. The earlier Hollerith cards had various number of rows and columns (or just arbitrary patterns in the earliest cards.)
Human readability had bloody zip to do with the number of columns on a card.
Since the number of characters on a display is directly derived from the number of columns on punched cards, that sort of nixed the arguments about 80 character wide displays being in some way “optimal.”
80 character wide displays are based on nothing more than the physical characteristics of punched paper, the accuracy of mechanical punches and readers, and the arbitrarily selected paper size. The paper size selected was that of the common bank notes in the USA at the time the punched cards were invented.
If you are arguing for the continued use of 80 character line limits, then you are arguing for the continuation of a standard made for the convenience of machines from the early 1900s.
Your lines can be longer because your identifiers are long. But if you often find that they sprawl because there’s also a lot of tokens, you may want to break them down for legibility and ease of maintenance.
I’ll bite.
At work we settled on 100 characters wide, max. There’s a few reasons for this:
– When comparing pull requests, anything longer than about a 100 characters gets a little harder to compare
– Really long line lengths (I’ve seen lines over 5,000 characters) are a bit of a code smell, in my mind. (Don’t mix so much data and code).
– The 80 character limit is just a bit too restrictive, and splitting lines for the sake of PEP8 or something similar often results in slightly less readable code.
The 100 or 120 character limit seems about right.
In general shorter line lengths are better, because they really do make programs easier to read. You can prove this to yourself by taking a document, any text document and just pasting it into an editor which wraps the text but allows indefinite line lengths, like TextEdit on a Mac.
You’ll find it much harder to read than the original text, formatted for A4; or even text formatted for a newspaper column.
That’s because as your eyes scan across the text, it becomes harder to know where to scan back to to get to the next line; and your brain will lose track of the text at the beginning of the line, because it’s in your peripheral vision.
Shorter lines are easier to follow because more of the program then fits in your field of view: a block of text rather than a long line. Also shorter lines are easier to follow on text windows that aren’t so wide – it’s means you’re being kind to other programmers who don’t have your massive monitor.
What we have here, with the abandonment of the 80 character principle is an aspect of the pop PHILOSOPHY OF BIGGER NUMBERS oooohhhhhhh! “Bigger and higher and larger is always better” So, because we have windows that can do 4K or 8K and screens that are super wide we think: yeah, longer lines, bigger numbers that must be BETTER.
But it’s not, because it fails to take into account physiology and sometimes just plain physics. Like, beyond a certain size, a bigger monitor just means you have to place it further away which means that you need bigger text, so you’re not gaining anything.
Ultimately, though, Linus’ argument is misplaced. He’s taking an aspect of the limitation of the representation of program text in ‘C’ (i.e. there’s no built-in rule about how to format multi-line program lines) and using it to justify something that’s actually bad from a psychological and physiological viewpoint.
So, no. Stick to 80 columns if at all possible. Be kind to other programmers. Fix ‘C’ or other editors to make it automatically readable.
Personally, I use 120. But honestly, for me this is a non issue. I’ve worked at places where there is a strict 80 char limit, and was perfectly happy.
Ofcourse when limited to 80 chars, I do go into a 90s style Hungarian naming convention. (pu8MatImg anyone?)
120 Columns x 30 Lines with a decidedly large font on a 32″ 4K monitor. ends up being 1920x1080ish in 1/4 of the screen.
Not if it pulls its models off big data based on Github.
Whether it ends up writing the program you had in mind is another kettle of fish, though.
But having watched people hacking at Java with JetBrains and hitting the TAB key until the type checker is happy, I guess this is industry standard anyway.
I still use a mechanical typewriter from time to time.
It’s really useful when filling out documents.
And I like ASCII art and Packet Radio, so 80chars/line is enoug for.
Heck, I’m glad the days of 40chars (CGA, C64)
are long gone.. That was really limiting!
On DOS, I could have had ~132 chars/line by using
The mode utility of my ISA VGA cards, but I didn’t
like that. It made everything so difficult to read.
I prefer long lines since I usually have much more horizontal space than vertical. Most editors can be set to wrap the line at whatever size you want so it shouldn’t matter.