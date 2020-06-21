VGA Framegrabber Built From Scratch

Modern computers are replete with all manner of digital video interfaces. DVI, HDMI, DisplayPort are all examples of this. In the old days, VGA ruled the roost, sending video to monitors as an analog signal. However, it’s possible to convert this back into a digital format, and [vihapuu] has done just that with his Grabor project. (Video, embedded below.)

The project relies on a Texas Instruments TVP7002 to do the hard work of converting VGA into a digital signal. The output of this chip is then picked up by a CPLD which clocks the resulting data into SRAM. An NXP microcontroller is then responsible for taking the data from SRAM and sending it out over a network interface, thanks to a Microchip ENC28J60 Ethernet controller.

We can imagine this kind of tool would come in handy for working with retro machines over a network. We’ve seen other interesting VGA hacks before too, like this EEPROM-based signal generator. Video after the break.