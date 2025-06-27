Hackaday Podcast Episode 326: A DIY Pockel Cell, Funny Materials To 3D Print With, And Pwning A Nissan Leaf

Time for another European flavoured Hackaday Podcast this week, as Elliot Williams is joined by Jenny List, two writers sweltering in the humidity of a Central European summer. Both of our fans and air conditioners made enough noise to be picked up on the microphone when they were turned on, so we’re suffering for your entertainment.

The big Hackaday news stories of the week are twofold, firstly a cat-themed set of winners for the 2025 Pet Hacks contest, and then the announcement of a fresh competition: the 2025 Hackaday One Hertz Challenge. Get your once-a-second projects ready!

This week gave us a nice pile of interesting hacks, including some next-level work growing and machining the crystal for a home-made Pockels cell light valve, an pcoming technique for glass 3D prints, and enough vulnerabilities to make any Nissan Leaf owner nervous. We note that mechanical 7-segment displays are an arena showing excellent hacks, and we’re here for it.

Meanwhile among the quick hacks a filament made of PLA with a PETG core caught Elliot’s eye, while Jenny was impressed with a beautifully-made paper tape punch. Finally in the can’t miss section, The latest in Dan Maloney’s Mining and Refining series looks at drilling and blasting. Such an explosive piece should come last, but wait! There’s more! Al Williams gives us a potted history of satellite phones, and explains why you don’t carry an Iridium in your pocket.

Episode 325 Show Notes:

News:

What’s that Sound?

Big congrats to [Ring Saturn] getting the Cassini reference.

Interesting Hacks of the Week:

Quick Hacks:

Can’t-Miss Articles: