When a part on a vehicle fails, oftentimes the response is to fit a new one fresh out the box. However, sometimes, whether by necessity or simply for the love of it, it’s possible to handcraft a solution instead. [Samodel] does just that when whipping up a new exhaust for his scooter out of scrap metal.
It’s a great example of classic backyard metalworking techniques. The flange is recreated using a cardboard template rubbed on the exhaust port, with the residual oil leaving a clear impression. Hard work with a grinder and drill get things started, with an insane amount of filing to finish the piece off nicely. A properly tuned pipe is then sketched out on the computer, and a paper template created. These templates are cut out of an old fridge to create the main muffler section.
There’s plenty of other hacks, too – from quick and dirty pipe bends to handy sheet forming techniques. It’s not the first time we’ve seen great metalworking with scrap material, either. Video after the break.
[Thanks to BrendaEM for the tip]
9 thoughts on “Building A Scooter Exhaust From Scrap Metal”
I often wonder what it would take to make a quieter muffler for my small engines, (without sacrificing engine power).
Plumbing parts.
A muffler bigger than the vehicle.
garage54 on youtube studied the subject and found that adding more than three exhaust boxes in series was a waste, although very quiet at that point.
That thing is going to burn a whole lot of people.
Mwahahahah!
You can probably triple your victim count if you engrave or drag weld “HOT !!!” onto it and people will touch it deliberately to see.
Bōsōzoku
Hell of a way to get a tuned pipe.