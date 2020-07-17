Make Your Own Filament

According to [Alex] it is easy to make your own rolls of 3D printing filament, even though existing off-the-shelf solutions don’t work very well. His explanation for this is economics. He built a filament extruder using a high torque induction motor and gearbox that was locally sourced. He argues that shipping heavy gear around would make a similar extruder commercially unattractive. He sunk about $600 into the device but estimates that a company would need to charge at least $1,500 or more for the same thing. That may seem steep but as [Alex] points out, a 1 kg roll of filament really only has about 750 grams for filament and plastic pellets cost $2 to $3 per kilogram.
There are other costs, of course, like the electricity required to heat and move the plastic. Still, the system appears to use about $1 of electricity for every 10 kg of filament. You can see the process in the video below.
If you think about it, the mechanism isn’t too different from a 3D printer. You heat plastic, force it through a nozzle, and it cools off. The big differences are you are not moving around and have to manage the pellets using a screw feed. It turns out the screw and associated components make up a large part of the machine’s cost.
The other key component is a 1 HP motor. A typical motor will run at 1800 RPM, so you also need a gearbox to slow things down. You’ll also need drive electronics, heaters, and temperature control. If you pay retail for everything, you are going to have trouble matching the $600 price tag. However, the motors and quite a bit of it can be found used or salvaged. A lot of the details are in the second post. The details of the part of the machine that winds the new filament are in yet another post.
If you don’t want to spend quite as much, you can also make a smaller version that can produce about 2 kg per hour as opposed to the 5 kg per hour that the big machine makes. The little sister uses an eBike motor and the whole thing should come in for well under $500. There are several other posts linked from the original ones, including notes on the water bath required, measuring filament thickness, and even selling filament for profit.
We’ve seen a lot of takes on making filament. One even claims to cost about $100.
16 thoughts on “Make Your Own Filament”
Note if you do a Youtube search for “filament extruder” there are ( actual ) hundreds of projects on there, most being succesful.
Really wish there was a core Open-Source project aiming at taking the best of all that’s around and packing it into an Open-Source design, would probably get a lot of traction.
Years ago Reprap would have taken on the challenge, but unfortunately that community has gotten diluted by all the China-$100-machine users, pretty sad.
Also if you just want to buy one of these, check out RobotDigg’s youtube channel/shop, they have a pretty good one for sale, lots of different configurations too : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkUucvahb8g3z7HSZCd8Keg
Add to that the cheap and easy availability of tons of filament in better-than-back-then tolerances, packed dry, etc that makes DIY extruding not worth the cost of admission except for really big players.
I probably go through 5-10 kg per year, and if the stuff comes out at half the price, that’s saving $10/kg, so… The machine does just barely pay itself off, but then there’s all the space it takes up in my cramped basement workshop.
I’ve talked with a bunch of people who’ve made their own, and they all agree that the real trick is in keeping the tensions and cooling rates consistent on the post-extruded filament is the key. I’m surprised that we don’t see any closed-loop systems with (a couple?) thickness gauges and some slow PID. How do the big factories do it?
But yeah. Reprap has been successful — now everyone can have a decent printer for not that much money! Hooray, we won. Just not in the way we thought we were going to…
> now everyone can have a decent printer for not that much money!
closed source decent printer
Not likely. I don’t see any original work in the electronics or software of, say, the Ender 3. Flash firmware and replace parts to your hearts content.
What’s not likely ?? The designs for the printers are not Open-Source, who cares if on top of that they also use Open-Source firmwares… that’s not the point.
Let me try again. What about the ender 3 isn’t Open Source in the sense that it’s components or software is proprietary.
“1 kg roll of filament really only has about 750 grams for filament”
This is exactly how rumors are created, one person writes something questionable on a simple website, then another website with some more leverage copies the content. Although I assume that the author here also finds the info questionable and therefore distances himself from it by mentioning “but as [Alex] points out”). But the harm has already been done… the seed of rumor has been planted. Perhap now within a few moments this goes viral and suddenly the general public start to believe that ALL spools of filament are sold as scams… And all because gross and nett weight seem to be confusing. Therefore, I like to see some reference here, because every spool of 1kg I bought was always perfectly 1kg of filament according to the seller(s) who always mentioned the nett weight explicitely as nett weight and not as total weight. Perhaps I should have checked it? Perhaps I should also check my bags of sugar, bottles of milk, slices of bread?
But printing your own filament is more then metling pellets, you need to cool it in a controlled way, wind it in a controlled way otherwise you have many spools of low cost but fiddely filament eventualy resulting in dubious quality 3D prints. But other then that this is a very interesting project, looking very nice too.
I always thought it would be nice to build one. But then I realized, do I really need one, if I only use 2 or 3 spools per year?
I did do a quick check and the filament I buy is 1kg net weight. But I don’t know for sure that no one sells 1kg gross weight spools, so I am not ready to say Alex’s statement was wrong. I did notice that gross weight seemed all over the place with some claiming 1.1 kg and some as high as 1.4 kg. I wonder if there is really that much difference in the weight of the spools?
Just as an example, here is a “1 kg spool” (in the title) but in the specs it does say 0.9kg weight along with the note (minor deviation): https://3dprintingzoom.com/product/ctc-pla-3d-printer-filament-consumables-dimensional-accuracy-0-02-mm-1-kg-spool-1-75-mm-black-pack-of-1/. Now, granted that isn’t 750 grams, but… Certainly if some 1kg net spools are 1.4kg gross and you used that spool to get a 1kg gross spool, you’d have 600g of plastic, so he may well have spools with that kind of net weight.
As anecdotal evidence every cheap spool I’ve tossed on a scale claiming 1kg has been a kilogram of filament.
It seems inefficient to have to go through the filament stage at all. We need a printer with a hopper on the top: chuck granules/discarded prints in the top, get new print out at the bottom!
Plenty of direct extruder projects around. I’m personally in contact with two startups making 3D printers based on direct pellet extruders.
This approach/ first try looked very promising to me:
https://www.homofaciens.de/technics-machines-3D-printer-Granule-Extruder_en.htm
Those exist, though the extruder is more massive. Look up “pellet 3D printer”.
For a pretty neat pellet printer, have a look at this one.
“The Part Daddy 3D Printer from SeeMeCNC”
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u9CVRVnwtjE
It is a little larger than my Deltaprintr!
I was talking to a fellow who produces his own filament as he teaches 3D printing.
He grinds the old prints up and feeds them into his extruder. It is mounted vertically so the filament comes out straight down. It cools then loops past a line scan camera that controls the reel winder back up the top. That sounds like a better way than running horizontally.
This guy is quite the hypocrite. He boasts about how cheap filament will be per kg when you make it yourself, and he sells his filament on his website for $35~$50/kg.