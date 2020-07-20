Giving a 3D printer the ability to remove its own prints means that it can crank out part after part automatically, without relying on a human operator between jobs. [Damien Weber] has done exactly that to his Prusa MK3/S printer, with what he calls the Chain Production Add-on.
[Damien]’s approach is one we haven’t quite seen before. When printing is complete, a fan cools the part then an arm (with what looks like utility knife blades attached at an angle) swings up and behind the bed. The arm zips forward and scoops the print off the bed, dumping the finished part in the process. It’s all made from 3D printed parts, aluminum extrusion and hardware, two stepper motors, and a driver PCB. The GitHub repository linked above holds all the design files, but there is also a project page on PrusaPrinters.org.
Not quite sure how it all works? Watch it in action in the video embedded below.
We have seen quite a few different approaches for automatic part removal in the past. Literally punching prints off the bed is a thing we have seen, and we’ve also witnessed an industrial robot arm handle an entire print farm.
7 thoughts on “Automated Part Removal Gets Serious With The Chain Production Add-on”
Kudos to Damien. What is the build surface? The “release” is unreal to the point of -looking- fake.
I have a lot of trouble with my MP Mini Delta where the parts won’t come off. Some have stuck so much that I had to peal off the build surface to remove the print.
Yes, I have the same problem to get the part from the bed. Better if I wait an hour but sometime It’s hard.
For me, it’s easier when bed is still hot, but even then parts are stuck so hard I move whole printer a little when removing parts. Wiping build surface with window cleaning spray before each print helps a little.
When I can, I chamfer the bottom of my parts. I find that helps.
Really depends on the Plastic as well – getting some of them to stick to the bed at all can be a challenge.
I agree that really doesn’t look real, but it could be. Even if it is I would be concerned that the bed is going to be left with debris all over it – so chaining more than a few prints together will have problems with the lower layers and possibly bed adhesion too, seems to me its better (reliable) to just have the machine summon its pet human to reset it properly – yeah bound to be slower as you won’t want to rush off and deal with it all the time. But it does mean the bed will be properly clean etc so you won’t waste plastic trying to print over the model that didn’t release from the bed just sheared the top off and you can watch it putting down the crucial first layer to be sure its actually going to stick..
It looks like the prusa steel bed that has the kind of matte finish. My parts stick to it well with some hair spray when the bed is hot. After the bed cools down, they have practically no stick; really cool.
It needs a lot of space, and you wouldn’t want to have kids or cats in the room.
Also, there seems to be a lot of cooling time involved, perhaps as much as half an hour? And then everything has to heat up again.
When I’m busy, I try to get the print off fast and start the next print while the bed is still warm.