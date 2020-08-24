It should be no surprise to many that one can use a Raspbery Pi SBC as an industrial controller, but is it any good at that? That was the question which [Dough Reneker] and [William Shaffer] built a test rig to see how a Raspberry Pi performs in head to head tests. They compared a Python-based control loop on a Raspberry Pi 3B against an C0-12DD1E-2-D AutomationDirect CLICK Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) using a simple water heating example.
A major snag with using the Raspberry Pi as a PLC is the lack of industrial I/O capacity. This requires additional hardware, in this case adding a four-channel ADC board as well as a custom board to condition the signals. The Raspberry Pi looks for 0-3 V inputs where industrial control applications are usually in the -10 to 10 V range and often use a 4-20 mA current loop.
Using a PLC leverages so-called ladder logic, where each action depends on conditions. With each update scan, the PLC ensures that all input conditions are translated into the appropriate output conditions in real-time. It’s only job is to monitor the process at hand and it does this very well.
Here the flexibility and generic nature of the Raspberry Pi running Linux was a disadvantage. Unlike the PLC, the lack of a hard real-time OS means you can’t guarantee the Pi will be as responsive to changing inputs.
The behavior of the two systems showed that while both did the task they were programmed for, the Raspberry Pi was decidedly more erratic. Although one could program around a lot of these issues (presumably using Linux in stripped-down, soft real-time configuration with interrupt-driven native code), the effort needed to make a Raspberry Pi system suitable for an industrial environment shows why single-board computers haven’t seen adoption as replacements for PLCs.
12 thoughts on “Evaluating Raspberry Pi As A Programmable Logic Controller”
To be fair, is Automation Direct exactly what one would consider an unbiased source? They literally sell PLCs.
This is where the beaglebone would have an advanage due to the programmable realtime units. but the pi’s price is awesome, perhaps arduino or teensy as the controller, programmed thru wireless pi zero running a plc web based interface to update the arduino? price could still be pretty low, getting the 4-20 currrent loops is a bit of an issue tho. I like the industrual application.. you could buy a lot of these for the price of an allenbradley plc… and the ab software for programming is horrible, looks the same as it might have been in 1990. real bad hmi software….
LinuxCNC comes with a built-in classic-ladder PLC and a realtime kernel.
(Beta-release) SD-card image for the Pi4 here: https://www.linuxcnc.org/iso/
LinuxCNC also has drivers for both the built-in GPIO and some fairly competent external IO options, Google 7c80 and 7c81
Python, for a PLC “emulator”, really?
Why not use Java?
Java would be at least 100X faster, and would get faster on each function iteration!
It would get so fast, it would heat the water before the inputs registered!
The Pi-4 would be great for java, but i’d recommend the 8GB model, since Java requires it, 16Gb would be even better.
4 cores is the sweet spot for java, although 8 cores or 8C/16T would be even better.
It would put sloooow python, and very slow C/C++ and even ASSembly to shame!
(Says the man whose company poisoned Java)
B^)
Garbage collection is non-determinate. You can’t guarantee the execution time of your code as the result.
PLC programming is its own can of worms, like trying to wrap your head around the idea that your program has to execute in the allotted cycle time (e.g. 40 ms) or it just gets rudely interrupted, OR, the I/O variables change while the program is executing and the program doesn’t know that just happened. Depends entirely on the system whether you’re even allowed to do a “main” loop that never exists.
I once asked a PLC programmed what would happen if I made a loop that iterates a hundred times, the answer “It would use a lot of CPU”. Then I asked what would happen if I made it run a thousand times, “It would use a lot of CPU”, a million times? “A lot more CPU”. To this day I don’t know whether he meant it would need a faster CPU, or whether the PLC would somehow assign more resources to complete the code within the cycle time.
Probably the biggest problem with a Pi (or Beagle, or Arduino, the latter less so) is the unsuitability of the platform for life critical applications out of the box. Would you control an elevator hoist motor controller and the elevator car brakes with a Pi? Even the cheap little PLCs are designed to fail in predictable ways, have extremely constrained programming (viz the ladder logic) so the effect of a failure of a sensor or output circuit is knowable. I don’t know that PLC ladder logic is “provably correct” in a formal sense, but certainly, one can pretty easily write out the ENTIRE fault tree, given the ladder logic. And it’s easy for the mfr of the PLC to write and test the software that runs the ladder to verify that it is correct.
This is not true of someone writing Python, Java, C, or what have-you on a complex computer with a variety of i/o devices with non-deterministic behavior. Garbage collection and similar things are really a second order concern – there are much bigger ones.
Look at the cases where the Nest thermostat accidentally turned off the heat in people’s houses leading to frozen pipes, etc.
That said, things like the Beagle, Arduino, etc. do provide great value for a lot of applications, particularly for home hackery.
Here’s a great talk from PyCon 2019 on using Python (via raspberry pi) to talk to PLCs and a demonstration with a stop light:
The one thing comes to my mind when I hear PLC is “always fail safe”. That when there is a breakdown or a fault, that no one is injured, looses a limb or dies.
A RPi in an industrial setting, I do not know. Like for example after a number of writes the SD cards will fail read only, if this happened at a critical time, will it fail safe ? You could spent a lot of time trying to shoehorn it to mostly fail safe, but getting it to “always fail safe” I do not know.
We use these: https://www.ccontrols.com/basautomation/baspi.php
They have all the standard industrial inputs: 0-10V except current loop, use NTP for clock, support Ethernet or Wi-Fi, and support BACNet.
Even with PoE the 1Gb rpi4 and the BASpi baord is still cheaper than the PLC you referenced.
I can respect a company for doing a writeup about how industrial PLC are better suited for their specific app than a pi. My industrial plant running friends talk to me regularly about how horrible it is to wait for industrial control parts to come while their plant is functionally impaired and they ask about using a Pi on a regular basis. The writeup is absolutely correct that the purpose built PLC is better suited. The biggest issue is cost. Right up front, It seems like the industry supporting industrial automation was built on the assumption that downtime is so expensive they can justify any cost. They are not wrong, but it burns every time they order a replacement thingy. I like that he makes this video we could take as a sales pitch for how to disrupt the PLC industry.
1. RTOS – don’t bother getting all fancy until you stop interrupting me
2. Native voltages – -10 +10 and industrial power is really dirty, handle it.
3. Form factor – Din rails, cabinet mounting
4. Load up on high quality ADCs
5. Modularize – Brilliant people run these systems, but save their brain space for the hard stuff, make this easy.
6. UI – GnuRadio seems like it would work. Interface with 50/60hz um… radio signal coming down the mains.
I think an esp32 may have been a better camparison.
When the part costs 800 dollars you don’t necessarily have live spares onsite. When the part costs a buck as a chip and 10-20 as a module, you would have a dozen just in case. Make it so it works with the industrial components, as far as WIPO/DMCA will allow and see if kickstarter isn’t fully funded right off the bat.
Same thing with hot tub controllers. Massive racket, shouldn’t be a pi, but shouldnt be 800 a board for measurements and relays with safety checks.