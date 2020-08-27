If you live anywhere near the tropics, air conditioning isn’t a luxury but a necessity. The problem however is that humid climates can cause conventional air conditioners to draw more power to dehumidify the air than it requires to just cool it, which increases the power needed to run the unit. Back in 1963, there was a proposal to create a cooling system that didn’t foster condensation and couple it with different methods of removing humidity. Researchers in Singapore have now created such a system. It uses a membrane that is permeable to infrared radiation but prevents condensation around the cooling unit.
You can see a video of the apparatus in a pavilion in the Singapore heat in the video below. Chilled water runs through tubes behind a membrane that passes thermal radiation. Since the tubes are not exposed to the ambient atmosphere, condensation is minimal. But heat radiates from the warmer area to the much colder area of the tubes.
Desiccant passively dries the air. Does it work? The paper mentions testing in January which sounds odd to people from chillier latitudes, but Singapore is so near the equator that it isn’t really what others might call winter there even in January. A quick search reveals the average temperature in January is 87F or about 30.5C. People found the area to be subjectively cool and comfortable.
We wonder of course if you could cool electronics with a scheme like this in applications where airflow or vibration from a contact surface could be an issue–for example, under a microscope. You can build a classic air conditioner out of odd parts if you like. Swamp coolers work well, but not with humidity.
11 thoughts on “Cold Tube Draws The Heat”
Did a doubletake on that graphic….
Who made that graphic?? Are they seriously employed or is someone goofing around?
Yeah! I think we should all cancel our subscriptions and demand our money back!
Oh. Never mind…
Looks like center of mass to me, what’s the problem? ; )
They line the bottom of the space with desiccant packs…. it doesn’t sound very ecological.
Dessicant packs have to be periodically dried.
The ones they show in the video are not dry-able. The pellets melt when in contact with moisture and the membrane on top keeps the liquid inside. You then have to cut them open to pour out the liquid before recycling the now empty plastic container and inner pieces.
Wouldn’t the outer layer be cooler than the rest of the room, so it would also get condensation?
I would think so, but maybe they don’t care since it would be outside.
What’s the point? Dehumidification in hot and humid climates is a good thing.
Solar heat collector tube yield improves when the tubes are enclosed in a covered (and insulated) box to prevent airflow stealing heat from the tubes. The top performing cover material (in an early test) was a thin Teflon sheet. Let the most IR and visible pass to heat the tubes.