Building An Open Source ThinkPad Battery

If you own a laptop that’s got a few years on the clock, you’ve probably contemplated getting a replacement battery for it. Which means you also know how much legitimate OEM packs cost compared to the shady eBay clones. You can often get two or three of the knock-offs for the same price as a single real battery, but they never last as long as the originals. If they even work properly at all.
Which is why [Alexander Parent] decided to take the road less traveled and scratch built a custom battery for his ThinkPad T420. By reverse engineering how the battery pack communicated with the computer, he reasoned he would be able to come up with an open source firmware that worked at least as well as what the the third party ones are running. Which from the sounds of it, wasn’t a very high bar. From a more practical standpoint, it also meant he’d be able to create a higher capacity battery pack than what was commercially available should he chose to.
A logic analyzer wired in between one of the third party batteries and a spare T420 motherboard allowed [Alexander] to capture all the SMBus chatter between the two. From there he wrote some Arduino code that would mimic a battery as a proof of concept. He was slowed down a bit by an undocumented CRC check, but in the end he was able to come up with a fairly mature firmware that even allows you to provide a custom vendor name and model number for your pack.
The code was shifted over to an ATtiny85, with a voltage divider wired up to one of the pins so it can read the pack voltage. [Alexander] says his firmware still doesn’t do a great job of reporting the actual battery capacity remaining, but it’s close enough for his purposes. He came up with a simple PCB design to hold the MCU and support components, which eventually he plans on putting inside of a 3D printed case that actually plugs into the back of his T420.
This project is obviously still in a relatively early stage, but we’re very interested to see [Alexander] take it all the way. The ThinkPad has long been the hacker’s favorite laptop, and we can think of no machine more worthy of a fully open hardware and software battery pack.
4 thoughts on “Building An Open Source ThinkPad Battery”
Why would anyone use a logic analyzer to reverse-engineer the battery pack, when one needs only to look-up the BMS chip in the battery pack and find the datasheet? Usually the only thing left out of them is the password for programming them and/or programming commands for the parameters. These are locked behind an NDA. I don’t remember any of BMS chips I found in battery packs not to include information on reading them in the datasheet. Really old ones have all the information available in the DS – quite good for developing your own smart battery packs…
I tried to lookup the BMS chip for my EEEPC, but they do not have the same part available. i.e. custom part The chip also relies on RAM contents which was destroyed when the battery was left uncharged for far too long. Machine needed a replacement motherboard, so by the time I got around to finding one it was too late.
tl;dr BMS datasheet nor info is not always available publicly as it is geared toward OEM manufacturers.
Why would anybody bother with any of the above and just not find a non destructive way to take the old cells out and replace them? What else usually goes bad in a battery pack?
I for one have a stack of cells the size of a 2.5″ hdd and I’d like an internal ‘battery bridge’ for my X230
I think I can tap into the dock where the ‘slice’ battery would plug in.
And/Or just fill the regular battery void with smaller cells to net a slimmer x230 with better balance.
Many reasons.