Terrestrial radio is all well and good, but it limits you to listening to local stations. [Nick Koumaris] lives in a small town in Southern Greece, and his favorite stations sadly don’t transmit in his area. Thus, an internet radio was the natural solution.
While a Raspberry Pi is a common way to go in these situations, an ESP32 has enough grunt to do the job without the long boot times that come with running a full Linux distribution. Combined with a VS1503 MP3 decoder board and a PAM8403 amplifier, it’s more than capable of tuning in streams online. [Nick] went with a retro-look interface on an LCD, using a Nextion part for its onboard controller and in-built GUI tools. Taking inspiration from the project, [David Watts] executed a similar build, but instead used an Arduino Nano to interface the controls on a vintage Roberts RM20 radio instead.
While we’ve all got smartphones we can use to listen to content online, it can be nice to use a device that allows us to put on some music without constant notifications and chimes every time an email comes in or a government scandal erupts in a nearby country. When building your own radio, you can tailor the interface to suit your tastes – like this build that lets users scan the globe for a station to listen to. Video after the break.
4 thoughts on “Building An Internet Radio Is Quick And Easy With The ESP32”
I have an ATS-909 from Sangean and an FT-817 from Yaesu and I coluld liste to worldwide broadcast. And wit the latter i can talk worldwide!
I’d bet you can’t listen to the station Nick was trying to hear.
But with a setup not much more complicated than the one he made, you could connect to a websdr.org node, if there was one in the transmitter’s coverage area that does the FM broadcast band. Hmm..
That’s true. But there isn’t a huge amount of music on shortwave radio and the sound quality is often lacking. (I admit that the situation is even more bleak in the US than in some other parts of the world; nobody is targeting us with shortwave broadcasts any more because there are so few listeners.) A much wider range of music is available on the internet and the sound quality is usually better.
I’m not trying to discourage anybody from trying out shortwave, or amateur radio for that matter. But if your goal is to listen to music and you have a reliable internet connection available (it doesn’t need to be super-fast), building this project is likely a better choice.