Anyone who’s ever put together a bill-of-materials for an electronic device will be familiar with the process of scouring supplier catalogs and data sheets for the best choice of components. The trick is to score the best combination of price and performance for the final product, and for those unused to the process, there are always seemingly identical products with an astonishingly wide variety of prices. It’s a topic [Timon] explores in a Twitter thread, examining a 20-cent in quantity of 100 USB-C socket alongside one that costs only 5 cents, and his teardown provides a fascinating insight into their manufacture.
The parts look so nearly identical that while it’s possible to differentiate between them visually, it’s near impossible to work out which was the cheaper. Some tiny features such as a crack in a metal fold or a bit less plating on the contacts emerge, but even then it’s no guide to the quality as they don’t appear on the same part. It’s only when the metal shell is removed to expose the underlying plastic moulding that more clues emerge, as one moulding is more complex than the other. The more complex moulding provides a better and more reliable fit at the expense of a much more costly moulding process, so at last we can not only identify the more expensive part but also see where the extra cash has gone. It’s a subtle thing, but one that could make a huge difference to the performance of the final assembly and which makes for a fascinating expose for electronic design engineers.
If connectors are your thing, there’s a wealth of fascinating information in their history.
11 thoughts on “What’s In A USB-C Connector?”
Article completely glosses over the pin spread on the cheap connector, where multiple pins are assigned to the same pad. The cheap part has gaps, the more expensive unit gets the bends just perfect.
Duh, because this article describes the thread. It’s not here to replicate it.
In fact, both my be junk. If you want quality only buy from known manufactures who provide details on materials used for construction, and for connectors like USB that are connected and removed a lot, some type of duty cycle rating. Take a look at an Amphenol data sheet for USB-C.
I’m starting to find that connectors exist to determine the lifetime of my consumer objects, in particular, phones. My first phone had a mini-USB connector that worked fine for years until I decided to get a newer phone. New phone with micro-USB lasted 4 years until it could no longer be charged due to connector damage. Replacement Moto Z2 Play had USB-C connector and lasted two years before the connector was damaged enough to prevent charging. Replacement Pixel 3A XL has USB-C, and within a year it started having charging difficulties. Cause? Accumulated dust and debris gets jammed to the bottom of the jack every time a connector is inserted. Blasting canned air into the jacks helps a bit, but eventually enough accumulates to prevent proper contact. USB-C jacks have so little internal clearance that attempts to clean out debris using shaved toothpicks or other tools eventually result in damage to the contacts. Since I (bizarrely) keep my phone in my pocket, I apparently need to obtain and use a fiddly little plastic plug to protect my next phones USB-C jack between charges. This is progress?
I had this issue as well and believe me toothpicks work wonders to get all that cloth fibers out of there. Works like new afterwards.
Yes, that works the first 5 or 10 times, eventually, not so well.
A big improvement of USB-C over previous versions (at least mini-B, not sure on which side of microUSB the change happened) is that all springy elements in the connector were moved to the cable. That way repeated insertions damage only (relatively) cheap cable, not the device.
True, dust might be an issue, but cleaning the port every once in a while using canned air or something thin and soft (wood or plastic toothpicks, stiff brushes etc) is a small price to pay for not having to replace the whole socket once spring contacts wear out.
This is the *real* reason why wireless charging is good. I have had the same problems as you, having multiple phones in my family have their USB charge ports wear out or become damaged (as well as DOZENS of cables). You take a small efficiency hit, but wireless charging is a *gamechanger* in terms of lack of physical wear on consumer electronics. With a nice case and the now ubiquitous water resistance of smartphones (plus careful battery life management), our smartphones may last longer than ever. Now, OS updates become the bottleneck for useful life (and Apple does very well there, supporting their phones for 5 years, unlike Android phones which only receive updates for 1-3 years… this makes an iPhone actually a better value to me).
(and on phones like my 2020 iPhone SE, wireless charging *partially* makes up for the fact that there’s only one lightning jack that also has to suffice for wired headphones… still mad about that one…)
FYI:
Mini USB: cable: flat contact, socket: springy contact
Micro USB: cable springy contact, socket flat
Micro USB + plastic casing ~ $0.10 a piece on aliexpress. I typically get about a year (about 1-2 times a day) or so use after replacing them with those. The latest on is close to 2 years.
was meant for @MikrySoft
You can get usb magnetic connectors to live permanently in the port. Keep them dust bunnies out.