[WJCarpenter]’s gas water heater uses a small pilot light that needs to stay burning permanently to ignite the main burners as required. Four or five times a year, the pilot light goes out and needs to be manually lit. This involves an expedition from the upstairs bathroom to the basement, always in the early morning, after having spent a few fruitless minutes waiting for hot water. Having grown tired of this exercise, [WJCarpenter] built Water Watcher, a pilot light monitoring system with some ESPs and a light sensor.
Water Watcher consists of an ESP8266 connected to a light sensor taped to the inspection window of the water heater. It reports the status of the pilot light over MQTT to an ESP32-based M5 Atom Matrix in the main bedroom, which displays it using a 5×5 RGB matrix, as demonstrated after the break. Both ESPs run ESPHome, so programming is as easy as giving it a YAML config file. [WJCarpenter] tested a few different light sensors, until he found the TSL2591, which is sensitive to the right wavelengths and has enough dynamic range for watching a pilot light.
This might not be a complicated hack, but we do not doubt that it reduces frustration a bit on those fateful mornings. Be sure to check out the Water Watcher project page, it’s an entertaining read!
6 thoughts on “Keeping An Eye On The Water Heater Pilot Light”
Lovely hack.
Normally when I start to see my pilot light go out every couple of months, it’s time to replace the thermocouple which is usually pretty quick and under $10. Then I don’t have to worry about the pilot light for years to come.
Lived for a decade plus in a house where the pilot went out every windstorm. The flue configuration and orientation of the house to prevailing winds did it, but there was no fixing the problem short of major construction. It happens, in that case exacerbated by tree removals that changed the way the wind hit the house (the trees were 100+ year old and planted as windbreak in the first place)
I don’t miss that house.
My pilot light was driving me nuts, going out seemingly at random… well the clothes drier is right next to the hot water tank and I began to suspect that when the door of the drier was opened too enthusiastically, it was blowing out the pilot… so I limited the travel of the door, and it’s been fine for many months now, touch wood.
Had a similar problem, caused by excessive carbon buildup on the thermocouple used for sensing the pilot was lit. Three hours to tear that section of the water heater apart thanks all the stuff in the way due to low NOx regulations and all the gaskets that had to be replaced (cost a fair amount more than $10 as well). Life in lovely Taxifornia.
This hack reminds me of a similar one I did on my first car as a teen. Had a headlamp do out which I could recover by giving it a proper thump to temporarily weld the broken filiament ends together, good enough for another few days. Didn’t have a lot of cash on hand for a new sealed beam (it’s been a while since I was a teen) but had an phototransistor, LED, resistor, and wire in the parts bin to make a remote monitor.
>> Had a headlamp do out … parts bin to make a remote monitor
I was once in a car (maybe big Detroit iron from the 70’s?) that had little plastic light pipes in front fenders that came out the top into a little backwards-facing chrome fitting allowed you so see the state of the headlights from inside the cabin.
Thought it was cool, if a bit over-the-top. Headlamps musta sucked in the 70’s, I guess
I actually have an ESP module based boiler telemetry system – it has thermistors on the domestic hot water and hydronic supply/returns to the (hot water) boiler. Also has an ultrasonic rangefinder to measure the depth of the fuel oil in the tank. This was also inspired by a cold shower…
