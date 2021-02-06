For most of us, a lighter is a cheap $2 plastic tool that serves a purpose, and little more. Some of us may go so far as to have a nice Zippo, or perhaps a windproof lighter for better outdoor performance. But if you’re a machinist, you could consider whipping yourself up something special, like this build by [W&M Levsha].
There’s plenty to love here for those who love making chips. The body is crafted out of brass and copper, soldered together by blowtorch. The lighter works by an unusual mechanism. The fluid tank is stuffed with cotton wool and filled with lighter fluid, which feeds a wick, which by itself, is fairly ordinary. However, ignition is via a spring-loaded aluminium hammer, which fires off a paper cap, igniting the wick. The flame can then be extinguished by blowing it out.
It’s a lighter that’s sure to be a conversation piece, though we wonder how welcome it’s cracking report will be at a quiet, reserved cigar bar. The mechanism may have more consumables than a typical lighter, but that’s the price paid to be truly unique. There are other creative designs out there too, like this lighter which uses a platinum catalyst for ignition. Video after the break.
9 thoughts on “Cap-Gun Lighter Built From Scratch”
You don’t light up a cigar with a zippo, tastes like kerosene if you do that.
With some cigars, that is an improvement
The petrol fumes are a nice kicker to the head rush you get from the nicotine, wouldn’t be the same without it.
0:32…
Only a few (12% of the population) understand this frustrating feeling …
…but one day we will take over this planet:)
Come on, it’s only 11.51%, rounding up flatters y’all too much because it’s 4.257% too high.
I didn’t even realize you could still get caps anywhere.
He’s not in the US.
The paper kind I would bet, but the plastic revolver types have pretty much disappeared.
You could pick the paper discs out with a needle and tap the powder out, which was quite dangerous once you got a small pile going because it would really go off with a bang from the slightest provocation. When we were kids, we took a discarded hair dryer and pulled all the heating wire out of it, because the old models had this thin exposed spring going around a fiberglass form, and used the wire and the powder from the caps to make DIY blasting caps. In retrospect, it’s fortunate we only found the kind of fertilizer that was adulterated for safety, so our experiments never worked.
Single Action Only (SAO) Lighter
