Pulsejets are a popular DIY build for the keen experimenter, much loved for their mechanical simplicity and powerful roar. However, it can be difficult to get them running smoothly and producing high amounts of thrust. In an ongoing quest to do just that, [Integza] has been iterating hard on his designs, recently adding an electric turbocharger to add some boost.
Like any combustion engine, adding more air means that more fuel can be burned for more power. The electric turbocharger is a perfect way to do this, using a powerful brushless motor to turn a radial compressor wheel to force high-pressure air into the pulse jet’s combustion chamber. [Integza] used a resin printer to produce the turbocharger compressor wheel and housing, which made producing the complex geometry a cinch.
Initial results were positive, with the pulsejet maintaining better combustion with the turbocharger activated. It does come with the drawback of requiring battery power to run, but it may be worth the tradeoff for added thrust. However, the fragile setup requires more refinement before a thrust test can be carried out. Up until now, [Integza] has made do with a set of bathroom scales; we imagine a spring force gauge or strain gauge might be in order. If you’re keen to build your own pulsejet without welding, consider the carbon fiber method used in this project. Video after the break.
5 thoughts on “3D Printed Turbocharger Boosts Pulsejet Performance”
Pretty sweet.
Maybe get an automotive turbocharger, design things so some of the pulse jet exhaust spins the hot side (exhaust) turbine, and the intake turbine blows into the chamber? You may need a motor to spin it up initially, but it seems like it could work.
There are so many easier ways to set your workshop alight. I salute this level of effort!
So the turbine is wasting energy fighting half the pulse, and that is an improvement?
That’s not a turbocharger. The “turbo” part of that word means that the compressor is driven by a turbine, which is a device that extracts work from a flowing fluid and imparts it to a rotating shaft. With the compressor powered by the exhaust flow, a turbocharger doesn’t even need the valve arrangement of a pulsejet — plenty of people have turned them into jet engines just by adding a combustion chamber and some plumbing. But making a turbine survive life in combustion exhaust is no mean feat, and 3D printing one is still an awfully expensive proposition.
Seems like a complicated way to make a rechargeable leaf-blower. Wouldn’t the local big box store be a better choice?
