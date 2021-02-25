David Letterman made the top ten list famous. [Creel] has a top ten that should appeal to many Hackaday readers: the top 10 craziest x86 assembly language instructions. You have to admit that the percentage of assembly language programmers is decreasing every year, so this isn’t going to have mass appeal, but if you are interested in assembly or CPU architecture, this is a fun way to kill 15 minutes.
Some would say that all x86 instructions are crazy, especially if you are accustomed to reduced instruction set computers. The x86, like other non-RISC processors, has everything but the kitchen sink. Some of these instructions might help you get that last 10 nanoseconds shaved off a time-critical loop.
There are also interesting instructions like RDSEED, which generates a real random number. That can be useful but it takes many clock cycles to run, and like anything that purports to generate random numbers, is subject to a lot of controversies.
Our favorite, though, was PSHUFB. As soon as we saw “Mr. Mojo Risin’!” as the example input string, we knew where it was going. You could probably go a lifetime without using any of these instructions. But if you need them, now you’ll know.
If you really want to learn modern assembly language, there’s plenty of help. We occasionally write a little Linux assembly, just to keep in practice.
2 thoughts on “Oddball X86 Instructions”
Some actually interesting instructions in here that seems to have just been created on a whim by someone who had something very specific to accelerate…
Though, the string instruction on the end seems fairly useful to be honest.
At times I wonder if the architectures I cook up as a hobby is crazy, but at least x86 is more crazy…
Great. Do you know why you don’t use these? because if you are coding in assembly, while you can check the processor type using specifics sets of instructions, given X86 and x186 and others will give themselves away on how they execute opcodes. In the end, if you are trying to put something into the field you code for the most common denominator. For years it was 8088, with conditional branching for faster instructions on a newer processor. Things like aligning words on para or segment boundaries was a common way to increase speed as were other tricks of the trade.
In the old days “C” wasn’t fast enough for things like screen handling, that changed when optimizing compilers came out, although many companies writing software still went assembly for the critical sections – like encryption for example, or again video, because writing screen using BIOS routines was much slower than writing directly to video memory. Writing something with an uncommon instructions just means you have the potential to have pieces of software that bug out on a given platform. Extended memory I remember put a curve ball into handling things since you needed a handle for memory blocks instead of actual segment addresses, which you then needed to request from the memory manager.
We in the U.S. are arrogant in that part since we basically forgot the rest of the world has “compatibles” that ALSO run pieces of software. I compare this akin to when DBCS came out under windows, instead of a standard ASCII set of 256, you now had both multiple representative characters for video, and data files with 2 physical characters per logical byte. Really screwed up us “terminal guys” who were used to one-to-one byte handling.
Helped multi-language stuff, but really made a mess out of existing products that had to be re-written. Remember, many products in 8088 DOS were actually ports from the z80/8080 CPM systems.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)