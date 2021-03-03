What Uses More Power Than Argentina But Doesn’t Dance The Tango?

There’s been a constant over the last few weeks’ news, thanks to Elon Musk we’re in another Bitcoin hype cycle. The cryptocurrency soared after the billionaire endorsed it, at one point coming close to $60k, before falling back to its current position at time of writing of around $47k. The usual tide of cryptocurrency enthusiasts high on their Kool-Aid hailed the dawn of their new tomorrow, while a fresh cesspool of cryptocurrency scam emails and social media posts lapped around the recesses of the Internet.
This Time It’s Different!
The worst phrase that anyone can normally say about a financial bubble is the dreaded phrase “This time it’s different“, but there is something different about this Bitcoin hype cycle. It’s usual to hear criticism of Bitcoin for its volatility or its sometime association with shady deals, but what’s different this time is that the primary criticism is of its environmental credentials. The Bitcoin network, we are told, uses more electricity than the Netherlands, more than Argentina, and in an age where global warming has started to exert an uncomfortable influence over our lives, we can’t afford such extravagance and the emissions associated with them.
Here at Hackaday we are more concerned with figures than arguments over the future of currency, so the angle we take away from it all lies with those power stats. How much energy does Argentina use, and is the claim about Bitcoin credible?
We have as good an estimate as possible of the power used by Bitcoin miners, in the form of the Cambridge University Centre for Alternative Finance’s Bitcoin network power tracker. At the time of writing it has an estimate of the network’s annual power consumption at 129.1 TWh. It’s easy enough to find global power consumption data and find that Argentina uses 125 TWh in 2019, so on those metrics the assertion that Bitcoin uses more power than Argentina holds water. A quick back-of-envelope calculation shows the figure to be equivalent to a nearly 15 GW power station running flat-out all year round,and looking up some figures for CO2 emissions per megawatt hour for a further calculations that represents about 130 million tonnes of CO2 from coal-fired power stations.
That’s 10 million tonnes more than the entire UK transport sector emitted in 2019. Arguments that some cryptocurrency may be mined from renewables do not apply, because while those coal fired power stations still exist they are supplying energy which could be supplied by renewable sources that are instead being taken up by the miners. Lest we forget that the Bitcoin algorithm is designed to become more difficult to compute as the blockchain progresses. Cryptocurrency farmers are not unaware of the electricity bills, perpetually seeking out the most efficient mining equipment. This makes for a hazy future, can hardware improvements keep up with increasingly elusive hashes or will the network’s electricity consumption continue to grow?
It’s inevitable that for the time being while our economies are in the transition away from fossil fuels there will continue to be CO2 emissions generated, so if that is the case then those emissions must provide a useful return. If we burn a tonne of fuel oil to move a shipload of freight containers then at least the emissions have done something for us, so is the same true for a cryptocurrency? Does a tonne of CO2 emitted by the miners do anything for us?
It’s reasonable to turn these same question around on traditional currency trading markets. The aggregate electricity usage of traditional stock markets not easily measured, but we know traders go to great lengths to find advantage like building data centers near trading centers for low-latency microwave link access to information. It’s worth considering that traditional trading uses a non-zero amount of energy and keep it in mind when flogging the cryptocurrency networks as unworthy of these resources. The problem is that Bitcoin just uses so much, present Bitcoin transaction levels are estimated to be equivalent to one half of the energy used by all data centers globally.
What Makes A Currency a Currency?
For a currency to be effective it must serve both as a convenient and usable method of conducting transactions, as well as a safe and reliable storage medium for wealth. I can take a pound down to my local Tesco superstore and buy a loaf of bread, or inflation notwithstanding I can put it in my bank account and go to Tesco with it in a year’s time and buy a loaf of bread then.
Putting it in the bank or handing it over at the checkout are both transactions that don’t cost me any extra money and are completed in an instant. That pound (or dollar, or whatever) isn’t just a shiny disc of metal, it’s a tiny statement of confidence in a country’s economy, and jokes about politicians aside, if that country continues to have trade and factories and consumers, it’s a pretty safe bet. A fiat currency such as the pound can lose that effectiveness when the economy goes into crisis, as happened in Germany in the years following the First World War, or in Zimbabwe following the collapse of the country’s agriculture sector after a disastrous land reform programme. When citizens of Germany began needing a literal wheelbarrow full of Marks to pay for break, and a year in the bank saw a Mark reduced to a tiny fraction of its previous value, the Mark had lost its effectiveness as a currency.
The whole point of a cryptocurrency is that it is not a fiat currency backed by a nation state or a real-world asset such as a pile of gold in Fort Knox. A cryptocurrency that is stable and easy to use would be a very effective currency, in that holding it is not risky and it can be taken to a merchant and exchanged for a loaf of bread without problem. Our next question is therefore whether Bitcoin satisfies those criteria and can be considered a useful currency.
The Cost of Bitcoin Transactions
A Bitcoin transaction carries a fee to the miners, it’s a variable rate that at the time of writing is somewhere around $25. There is also a wait for transactions to complete, until they have been placed in the blockchain by the actions of the miners. Therefore Bitcoin is not a convenient currency for transactions; while both of these drawbacks are nothing when buying a Tesla it makes the currency useless as a means to buy a loaf of bread. The Lightning network is an attempt to mitigate this by abstracting micropayments to a peer-to-peer network of participants who conceal their micropayments within a larger paid-for transaction on the main blockchain, but it is not without problems of its own and does not seem to have gained widespread understanding.
So Bitcoin has at least the potential to remain a useful currency for transactions, but does it stack up as a store for wealth? We hear about Elon Musk and institutional investors buying into the cryptocurrency, but what those stories fail to make clear is that those investments are only a small percentage of their much larger portfolios. What about those of us who aren’t multi-billionaires with huge diversified investment portfolios, and who stand to lose our shirts if our one investment goes south? A pile of pounds or dollars in a bank is a safe place to keep our life savings even if it’s not a particularly clever one in an era of low interest rates, so if Bitcoin is a currency we have to evaluate how its safety matches to that of a traditional currency. It’s tempting at this point to cite Bitcoin’s performance over the last decade as evidence of its safety as a store of wealth, and it’s true that had I put even a small percentage of my savings in the currency back when Laszlo Hanyecz bought his famous 10000 BTC pizza I would now be fabulously wealthy instead of a relatively penniless itinerant scribe (I remember reading that news back in 2010 and thinking “That’s cool but it’ll never catch on”, oh well).
But performance and safety of an investment are not the same metrics, so any appraisal of its wealth storage potential should look at it in the here and now: would you advise your grandmother to put her life savings into it? Even the most ardent Bitcoin enthusiast should admit that it is a volatile asset that is prone to sudden falls as well as the occasional stratospheric rise, so it’s difficult to make a case for it as anything other than a speculative investment vehicle and certainly not a safe place for Granny’s hard-earned.
Have We Backed The Wrong Horse?
The above is almost certainly not what most Bitcoin enthusiasts want to hear, that their currency may have the potential to be usable for everyday transactions but elusively remains a volatile wealth store that’s destroying the planet. But they’re awkward questions that have to be asked, otherwise having so far dodged Government financial regulation, the cryptocurrency may succumb instead to Government environmental regulation.
Cryptocurrencies and the blockchains that underpin them are an extremely cool idea, even though the blockchain is not the universal answer to all computing problems that some of its proponents appeared to present it as during the peak of its hype. It’s inevitable that in some form they will be a part of our futures, but perhaps it’s time to ask: In Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies which follow a similar model, have we backed the wrong horse?
23 thoughts on “What Uses More Power Than Argentina But Doesn’t Dance The Tango?”
The energy consumption of bitcoin will always be the sum total power draw of all profitable miners, if a limited run of vastly power efficient miners is released that dilutes the profitability of all other miners then the power draw of bitcoin will fall
However that is not in the best interest of ASIC manufactures (bitmain, innosillicon, etc) so what you get is a steady stream of just slightly more efficient (profitable) machines and as the price of BTC rises it takes longer and longer for the older machines to lose profitability and be turned off
Unfortunately the cryptocurrency power consumption argument fails to make more practical comparisons. How much is the worldwide electrical consumption of elevators? Of hotplates? Of the VISA network? Of the ACH network?
Elevators are pretty efficient, usually being counterbalanced relatively well and of course able to use going back ‘down’ to reclaim some of the cost of going ‘up’..
VISA might be the most comparable to bitcoin, and its obvious its millions of times less on power consumptions – its just one small set of encrypted data exchanges that direct the banks to move the money around, not a huge amount of wasted cycles that failed to get it right, so are nothing but a pointless electricity cost…
I think that if we are looking for an apples to apples comparison we should compare it to the total power used by traditional financial transaction networks. It may not seem like much, but there are likely far more POS card machines, ATMs and banking servers than there are Bitcoin ATMs and miners.
Even gold, as a store of value is not without a carbon footprint as the construction of storage facilities, security and transportation under guard all contribute as well.
Think also, of the amount of work involved in printing cash, transporting cash, storing cash, counting cash etc.
Bitcoin is certainly not an everyday crypto currency now, but there are alternatives like Stellar (just an example of a currency that solved some of Bitcoin’s problems) that hold merit and undoubtedly there will be others that prove better yet in theory and in practice.
Jinx :)
Those are used for many many more transactions and for moving much much larger sums of money. The energy consumption per dollar transaction rate wouldn’t even be comparable.
I have no idea what the answer to this question is, so it is not a smart ass rhetorical question: Are quantum computers suited to cryptocurrency mining. If so will there be massive devaluation as soon as some freelancer gets hold of a quantum computer and starts churning out “money”?
No, because if you were to double the computing power (hard) the bitcoin network would simply double the difficulty (easy) so blocks mined (theirin bitcoin produced) would stay largely the same
What that might do is allow one person to mine all the block which would centralize and destabilize it but only until enough different people had quantum miners to decentralize the mining again
OP mentioned quantum computing. From my understanding of quantum computing, we’re not talking about doubling the computing power — more like billions and billions times faster, near instantaneous.
That would kill crypto currency as we know it. Perhaps though brute-force computation of the block chain is a task unsuited to quantum computers.
1 )Bitcoin is radically transparent. It’s trivial to estimate from the hashrate the power consumption. This is not true for any other large-scale store of value.
2) To properly compare energy usage you would have to add up all power, resources, and emissions of gold mining worldwide; all energy and emissions of the US naval fleet, average impact of nuclear arms testing over the years, wasteful spending from Cantillon effect; total concrete and buildings materials usage and emissions in unoccupied real estate (used to store wealth in major cities); malinvestment due to the hamster wheel of inflation sending money into the stock market (all the yachts, airline miles and c-suite golden parachutes don’t fund themselves). You didn’t do this, because it’s all obscured and takes massively more effort, but that’s the real comparison.
3) Bitcoin mining is a more green industry that most. Several studies are available the last time I dug into it, the industry was powered ~75% by renewables. Updated estimates I have seen vary, but may be as low as 45%. This is still higher than most industries. Much of the energy consumed is not co-located with population centers and so would be wasted otherwise – hydro, wind, geothermal are rarely produced in or near large cities.
4) Bitcoin mining actually creates incentives to develop renewable resources. Renewable energy now has a base price floor, regardless of location. This boosts the value of old projects, and creates additional profitability to spur new installations.
Mothballed wind infrastructure requiring power line transmission maintenance can now be profitably run for longer, increasing it’s value and that of future projects. Transitioning to green energy is a carrot and stick affair – using only sticks only takes you so far.
5) Unit of account and transactional medium necessarily come at a later date. Sure, if you’re the Nigerian Feminist Coalition facing jail time for your free speech you necessarily transact in it now, and it works great for that. If you’re a privileged westerner with a stable currency and access to a plethora of banking options, it may not make sense for you. Still, as the need arises, both lightning network (open, decentralized access) and custodial (cheaper/faster to scale) options will be more available.
There are plenty of criticisms of bitcoin, but the boil-the-oceans argument is perhaps the laziest of all and typically comes from a position of such privilege it’s borderline revolting. If you don’t need it, I’m happy for you, but please don’t moralize on how one should just stick to their local currency because the overall energy consumption of Bitcoin is trivial to estimate.
The main difference is that bitcoin is not money.
A fiat currency carries the obligation to accept the same currency back in exchange for services, because the debt that created the money must be paid back in time – it’s a legal obligation that creates the legitimacy of the money. The issuer needs to get the money back at some point – they need to buy it back.
Asset backed currency is of course backed by some real asset. Having the money is a legal claim to that asset in the defined amount.
Bitcoin is backed by… nothing. The person who creates the bitcoins never needs to accept them back, and they’re not created to represent any reserve of any real asset. With bitcoin, you can do an one-sided trade where you get the goods and they get the money, but they can’t necessarily give you the money in an equal trade of goods from you. This is why it’s like picking up a pine cone or a pebble and using to to pay for a beer – the other person should be stupid to accept.
This is a very important aspect that some people tend to forget.
“Hype backed currencies” aren’t all that ideal.
Bitcoin and other block chain currencies are like using paper as money in Minecraft. (who ever has the largest paper farm is the richest.)
The difference is that producing paper in Minecraft is trivial and there’s no limit.
If you can find a way to reverse SHA hashes as efficiently as farming paper in Minecraft, you’ll be a billionaire.
The problem is that the issuers of most fiat currencies are under no obligation to buy back that currency, so they’re backed solely on how much you trust that government
Cryptocurrency, on the other hand, is backed by an asset, the asset being information that cannot be replicated and is available in limited supply. It has value for the same reason gold coins had value in pre-industrial eras: They’re believed to be a limited supply and therefore have some stability to value.
For gold to collapse new sources of gold would be needed, which is unlikely but possible. For cryptocurrency to collapse you’d need to find a way to reverse SHA-256 efficiently which is not provably impossible but is almost definitely impossible. For fiat currency to collapse you’d need an unregulated, opaque government agency controlled by non-elected officials to act in bad faith or be dishonest, which is not only plausible but happens all the time. Personally, I’m more inclined to trust the integrity of information theory than the integrity of government agencies.
I’d also point out that if a way of reversing cryptographic hashes efficiently were found it’d undo the protections of strong encryption which means an almost immediately collapse of every major government in the world, collapse of infrastructure, etc. If cryptocurrency collapses it’ll be the least of our problems.
I’m also fairly disappointed that neither the author nor any commenters have talked about the current transition away from Proof-of-Work to Proof-of-Stake which goes a very long way to resolve precisely this issue. This article would have been more relevant in 2016.
Perhaps instead of spreading outdated FUD about technology, HaD should run an article explaining how cryptocurrency works.
>they’re backed solely on how much you trust that government
Which is maintained by the fact that the people, at least in a democracy, will tar and feather the government if they keep messing with the money too much. Of course you CAN go Zimbabwe with fiat money, but a lot more has to go wrong before that.
> the asset being information that cannot be replicated and is available in limited supply
No it isn’t. That information is only useful for the purpose of itself – making more bitcoins. That’s a circular argument.
> No it isn’t.
It isn’t? You’re saying you found a way to derive hash collisions for SHA-256? Why the heck haven’t you cashed in? You could crash the cryptocurrency market while making a few billion dollars, then sell the technique to the highest bidder so all SSL certificates can be compromised!
> That information is only useful for the purpose of itself – making more bitcoins.
The information isn’t used in “making more bitcoins”. It’s a combination of data that is extremely difficult to derive and orders of magnitude more difficult to duplicate. If you don’t understand what a hash is then you probably don’t know enough to debate the technical merits of cryptocurrency.
So what is paper currency good for? Making more monies?
>For cryptocurrency to collapse
You need nothing. They collapse all the time, and then go back up, and collapse again…
To make a story out of it, imagine that you’re selling a hamburger and a guy wants to pay you with X. You ask, “Why should I trust to give you this hamburger for X?”
Fiat money: “Because the state bank has a legal obligation to buy X from you, which also makes it legal tender for paying taxes. You need this because you can’t pay your taxes with that hamburger.”
Asset money: “Because there’s a bank with this much of stuff in it, and they’re legally obliged to give it to you for this. If you want that stuff, this is how you can get it.”
Bitcoin: “LOL, just take it and don’t think too hard. Tomorrow it will be worth TWO hamburgers because of magic!”
Fiat money: “Because the government is always making great decisions and never prints more money to fund things. Trust them.”
Asset money: “Because there’s a bank with this much of stuff in it, and they’re legally obliged to give it to you for this. If you want that stuff, this is how you can get it as long as that bank doesn’t do anything dishonest. Hurry up and get it before that asset decreases in value because a new gold lode is discovered.”
Cryptocurrency: “Because the value of this cryptographic hash is bound to the difficulty of reversing cryptographic hashes, which means its value isn’t pegged to trusting in government or bank officials.”
If you think cryptography is “magic” and state banks buy back currency I’d love to sell you some Zimbabwean fiat currency and a password manager that uses ROT-13.
“Because the value of this cryptographic hash is bound to the difficulty of reversing cryptographic hashes, which means its value isn’t pegged to trusting in government or bank officials.”
That still doesn’t answer the question, it’s just a red herring. Its value still isn’t pegged to ANYTHING and there is no legal obligation for anyone or anything to respect it as tender.
> Its value still isn’t pegged to ANYTHING
Its pegged to the difficulty of reversing hashes. It’s not a red herring, it’s literally the point of the technology.
> there is no legal obligation for anyone or anything to respect it as tender.
There’s no obligation for anyone to respect gold or oil as tender either.
Also, the reason why we gave up on gold money is exactly because it’s either limited and leads to hoarding (bitcoin has this same problem), or someone discovers a motherload and crashes the value, which also happens when someone sells too much gold (or bitcoin as it were).
Bitcoin has all the bad properties of gold money on top of being literally worth nothing.
Understanding the difference between investing and speculation is critical. It’s obviously not an investment as it produces nothing and has no expectation of doing so. “Greater fool” is written all over it.
Cryptocurrencies and gold are naturally deflationary, which isn’t good. The world’s goods over time are more abundant and of higher quality. The value of everything humans have in this world goes up over time because we take things and make them better, imparting value. This is naturally inflationary. Ideally the currency out in the world would match that value.
I think the novelty of the blockchain is the real value of all of this work. NBA Top Shot is an interesting example (questionable value notwithstanding). I’m wondering when this will be applied to real assets, like real estate, stock, bonds, etc.
Regarding energy, the arguments that other things use energy is not convincing. If we’re really concerned about the impact on the environment, then the real problem is that energy isn’t priced correctly to account for environmental impact. Obviously the price isn’t keeping consumption in check correctly. (Though as shown recently in Texas, that has to be done fairly and transparently.)
