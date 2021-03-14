Rare Diode Threatens Coast Guard’s Arctic Ambitions

The United States Coast Guard heavy icebreaker Polar Star is literally a one-of-a-kind ship. After its sister Polar Sea was deactivated in 2010 it became the most powerful icebreaker in the fleet, and one of only two US icebreakers capable of operating in the treacherous polar regions. The vessel is critical to protecting America’s scientific and economic interests in the Arctic, but according to a recent article in Business Insider, the ship’s age and scarcity of spare parts is making an already difficult mission even harder.

In the article, Captain William Woityra specifically mentions that the ship’s diesel-electric propulsion system is running on borrowed time as the diodes used in its AC/DC rectifier are no longer manufactured. With none remaining in the Coast Guard’s inventory, the crew has had to turn to eBay to source as many spares as possible. But once their hoard runs out, Captain Woityra fears his ship will be dead in the water:

We’ve got a few dozen of these in a box on a shelf, when they’re gone, the ship will not be able to run anymore. It’s really kind of disconcerting … that this ship, and this operation, and the US’s icebreaking presence in the Arctic is reliant on a box of spare parts that … there are no more of.”

The 45 year old ship received a $60 million refit in 2013, but that was only expected to extend the hard-working vessel’s life by 8 to 10 years. There was a proposal for a far more thorough overhaul, one which potentially would have keep the Polar Star in service until nearly 2040; but with an estimated cost of $400 million, Congress decided to go with the more economical stop-gap refit.

Polar Security Cutter

This story comes just days after the Air Force announced it’s looking for a few good hackers to help reverse engineer components on its aging fleet of B-2 bombers. Much like the Polar Star’s vintage rectifier diodes, spare parts for the the stealthy aircraft are getting increasingly difficult to find.

While the Air Force has enough money in the budget to get replacements made, the Coast Guard will just have to hope their stock of diodes holds out a little while longer. Congress has already approved the Polar Security Cutter Program, a fleet of next-generation icebreakers designed to be comparable to newer Russian and Chinese vessels. The first of these ships could set sail by 2024, providing the Polar Star some much-needed backup.

  1. C’mon , “diodes used in its AC/DC rectifier” ……. Some-one need to learn how to find and sort parts in the Digikey web page to find compatible equivalent before doing the “Cry-Baby” in the head line !

      2. Plus the extra capacity from the electrical noise the motor generates… Those motors experience *a lot* of intense periods of intense strain followed by periods of zero (or even negative) load. The ship is designed to essentially beach itself on top of an ice sheet, and betting that the ship’s weight is enough to fracture the ice. It takes a lot of energy to do that, all of which is going to be felt by those three motors and the rectifier bridges that feed them.

    1. It’s hard to imagine any kind of electronics costing more than a few million, unless it’s too classified to even mention or something.

      Like, maybe it’s mega of gigawatts, but so are lots of things. People know how to do this stuff, they still do it, it’s not a lost art, and we’re even better at it now.

      I’m guessing this probably has to do with regulations and it being super expensive to properly test the new configuration, more than any issue of being unable to do it.

  4. I find it difficult to believe that no modern components can be pressed into service to do the job. I suspect what we have is a lack of imagination and determination. Apparently we have lost our ” American Exceptionaliam”.

    1. I would imagine a modern functional (does the job on the bench) replacement is too big a deal, but an operational one (suitable for operational use in the field) might be problematic.

      These are pretty tightly designed systems, with requirements for certification for safety and suitability for service. This makes things interesting (I have had material and parts certified for use on naval vessels. It is interesting, even when it is NOT a change of engineering)

  5. This is just a BS article. Doesn’t make any sense to any Electrical Engineers out there. Quote: “We had a diode on our AC-to-DC rectifier that blew out, and we had to replace it. And this is a part that is no longer available. It’s not made anymore.” AC to DC rectifier?! Come on, you can replace that even with power mosfets, or jury rig several replacement high current diodes together.

    1. This isn’t some hack you throw together in your basement with the garbage you’ve got on hand, this has to actually work with people’s lives in danger if it explodes while it’s being used.

    2. If you had infinite but time and money, sure you could come up with some solution. But this is a ship that’s on active deployment and has no replacement.

      They can’t afford to sit around waiting for somebody to hack the propulsion system, people’s lives are at stake.

    3. My usual bet: it boils down to liabilities.

      I assume that most repair “shops” won’t touch such a job because, if they use a replacement part and something goes wrong, they will have a shitload of lawyer going after them (because the shop has to explain why and how they did the replacement in such a way and experts might all have opinions), never get a job from government again and be royally screwed.

      So the middle chain of command (here “Captain”) has to paint the situation in such dire straits that the repair contract will cover this aspect. Therefore he needs some publicity to get the message heard. On the plus side, his ass is covered, “because he said it early”.

    4. I’d say mercury arc rectifier octopus tube, but ships wobble around.
      If they can call a few million a cheap retrofit, a box or diodes can be soldered into an appropriate network to meet the voltage and current requirements. For that money, someone could do some research and get the original remanufactured if they are that worried about keeping things authentic.

  6. How many amps are the unobtanium diodes, and what is their maximum forward voltage ?
    Surely a few thousand or tens of thousands of available diodes could be jury rigged into a replacement part.

  7. I could believe the BART thyristor problem from a few years ago, where it probably had to fit a confined space and have particular turn on/off times, but a diode? Seriously ? They’re just not trying.

  9. I’d be very curious to know the required ratings for that diode. Power rectifiers are common parts, and they can be easily manufactured upon request; it’s not rocket science. Also, sometimes it’s much better to think about function blocks and replace the entire circuitry performing them, I mean, is the diode used in a generator? If so, then the wind turbines industry probably has something that could be adapted with minor effort to do the job, and that would also mean one less block to replace in the future.

  10. “…comparable to newer Russian…”
    The Russkies have nuclear powered icebreakers. Several of them. How does a conventionally fueled ship match a nuclear powered one??

  11. An ASME engineering outline of the propulsion system is here (sorry about the link, it’d be 20 lines long without the shortener) https://bit.ly/3eAl91B

    From what I can gather, the ship has diesels (18,000 HP) and gas turbines (60,000 HP). The turbines can drive the props directly for ice breaking in thick ice, and the diesels are used for cruising and thinner ice in diesel/electric mode. Lots of redundancy it appears.

    2. Great link and great read! From the document it shows each generator produces up to 1400A at 560V at 130% overload or 1074A at 900V; plenty easy for a Puck rectifier to handle

  12. “Rare diode” isn’t very descriptive, likely because of the non-technical source. I was expecting a tunnel diode from the title. But it could be more than a power diode.

