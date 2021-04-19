Smart Pet Feeder Is Well Engineered

Having pets can sometimes be more demanding than raising kids. Pet owners obviously love and adore their pets, but anything that can be done to reduce their “chores” can be a welcome relief. One big pain point is feeding them at the right time and in the right amount, especially when it comes to cats. As the saying goes, “Dogs have Masters, Cats have Staff! ”
[Sebastian] had had it with his cat [Strachu] nagging him at odd hours for food. Luckily, [Sebastian] is a skilled maker, and his IoT Cat Feeder is not only practical, but also extremely well engineered. He designed and built it from scratch, and the beautiful, final version shows the effort he put in to it. His requirements were quite straightforward. It had to integrate with his home automation system, had to dispense food based on a regular schedule, send him a notification at other times of the day when the feeder detected the cat so he could decide if the cat deserved a special treat or not, and allow him to manually dispense cat food. Finally, he also wanted it to be easy to take apart so he could wash the parts that are in contact with food.
For the electronics, [Sebastian] designed a custom board to hold the ESP12F module and all the other associated parts. Everything, other than the stepper motor is mounted on the PCB. A PIR sensor is used for cat detection. A piezo buzzer lets the cat know that food is ready. A push button can be used to manually dispense food when required. The ESP8266 is flashed with ESPhome which allows control via simple yet powerful configuration files and control them remotely through the Home Assistant addon. If you’re interested in taking a look under the hood, [Sebastian] walks through some of the key code blocks on the ESP side, as well as the various configuration and setting options for the Home Assistant.
But by far the most effort he needed was in getting the mechanical design perfected. He had to go through several rounds of prototype iterations – after all, his cat deserved the very best in feeder design. The basic parts of the design are simple – a stepper motor drives an auger that pushes the cat food from the main container and deposits it in the bowl. Check out the detailed assembly instructions and pictures on his blog. The best part of his design is how easy it is to take it apart the feeder for cleaning. The stepper motor is held in place by a snap fit end piece without using any screws. The main body then just slides out from the top of the electronics box. Check out [Sebastian]’s cat feeder video after the break for details.
If this design makes you hanker to make one for your cat too, head over to his blog post and provide your mail address and [Sebastian] will send all the files for the project.
If your cat isn’t satisfied with dry food nuggets, you probably ought to build this Automated Cat Feeder That Handles Wet Food With Aplomb.
3 thoughts on “Smart Pet Feeder Is Well Engineered”
If it were a Smart pet feeder it wouldn’t need to do anything.
A Smart Pet should be able to feed itself!
Yeah, unlike dogs, cats wont over eat unless they are rationed or don’t have enough space for healthy activities.
In any case, this isn’t what I would do for a pet food dispenser.
First off, cat pallet food isn’t completely dry and as well it will absorb moisture in humid environments. Small parts of the pallet will break off eventually turning to a dust like substance and during that time it will absorb moisture and become a haven for bacteria. This needs be cleaned out periodically.
In this design the lower physical constraint is horizontal meaning that this dust will stay there until it is cleaned out. So cleaning would have to be frequent and as the lower constraint is part of the housing, cleaning would also be difficult.
In a design like this you need to be able to remove the auger and (removable) auger chamber and spout for cleaning.
Aligning the auger chamber on an angle (or even vertical) would greatly reduce the frequency of required cleaning as most of the “dust” would end up in the bowl which you clean periodically anyway.
All in all this is well engineered but it has ended up like the kitchen designed by an (average) man.
Or better yet..if don’t have time to daily feed and care for your pets, don’t get one.
Don’t have neighbor to care for your pet for a few days – don’t get one
nice furry little ball will grow and will need attention, have to work late? – don’t get one.
Animals need care, that’s the thing with living beings, way to many people treat them like moving furniture – in the end filling landfill a.k.a shelter.
