Could Seven Gamers Play Quake On Just One 1996 SGI Machine?

[Linus Tech Tips] undertook a fun experiment a few years back. By running multiple virtual machines on a single tower PC with tons of RAM and GPUs, it was possible to let seven gamers play on a single rig at once. [CelGenStudios] found the idea intriguing, and has theorised that the same feat could be possible on mid-1990s Silicon Graphics hardware.
The idea is to use the Origin 2000 server as the base. These didn’t ship with any form of video output or even a keyboard and mouse interface. However, by substituting in the IO6G module from the Onyx2 machine, and SI graphics cards from the Octane, it’s possible to get graphics and input up and running. With multiple graphics cards and a few CAD DUO boards installed via a PCI adapter called the “shoebox”, there’s provisions for up to four separate monitors, keyboards and mice. With all this hardware, it’s theoretically possible for four users to login to the X server running in the IRIX OS on the Origin 2000 machine. Then, it’s a simple matter of firing up four instances of Quake and a dedicated server and you’re up and gaming.
[CelGenStudios] goes so far as exploring the limits of the supercomputer-grade hardware, suggesting that 7 players or more could be possible. Unfortunately, SGI hardware isn’t easy to come by, nor is it cheap, even decades after release — so thus far, the concept remains untested. We’d dearly love to see such a setup happen at QuakeCon or a hacker con, though, so if you pull it off, you know how to call. We note there’s a few Octane 2000s at the Jim Austin Computer Collection, so perhaps they might be the ones to achieve the feat.
In the meantime, check out a practical exploration of the concept on modern hardware with the original [Linus Tech Tips] project. The basic theory is simple – create a hugely powerful PC, with a beefy CPU, plenty of RAM, and one graphics cards for each of the seven players. They run multiple virtual machines and managed to deliver a full 7 player experience running off just one CPU.
11 thoughts on “Could Seven Gamers Play Quake On Just One 1996 SGI Machine?”
Multi-head Linux was available over 10 years ago so what’s the big deal. HP even sold PCs pre-configured with multi-head support but only to 3rd world countries. ie they refused to sell into first world markets and the likely reason is Microsoft contracts preventing them from selling anything running Linux.
note: I saw it mentioned years ago that HP created a Linux powered PDA running their Java Chai software ontop of a Linux kernel( years before Android ) but the project was terminated internally because of the revenue stream they’d lose from Microsoft if they shipped it.
http://www.linuxtoys.org/multiseat/multiseat.html
Or because it had a very niche use case of “can afford several monitors and keyboards, but only one computer”
Also, “While the system worked very well, it was extremely unstable. In particular, we got a kernel oops fairly often when we logged out.” As usual for a Linux solution, it was possible, but generally not very functional or complete.
Right, because computers were very cheap so it made no sense to just buy 4 or 8 or 16 computers instead of one.
If only Linux were more stable we’d probably see more companies running their products on it like routers, smart TVs or even services like Google, Facebook etc. And it were any good they’d probably have it running robots on Mars by now. Maybe some day.
As I said, the reason why it wasn’t sold elsewhere is probably because the savings were marginal and it only introduced problems – not that Microsoft somehow prevented it.
When you buy the “infrastructure” for let’s say 8 seats in an internet cafe, you’re paying for a lot more than just the computers. The the actual desk and seats (!) cost hundreds of dollars, the lighting, the AC/heating, the cleaning services, security, insurances, maintenance and upkeep, rent… everything around the setup costs money, and the one-time cost of the actual computers is basically insignificant. The whole multi-head configuration with Xorg was a hack in the first place, and as they pointed out, even Linux software didn’t support it well, so you also have to figure in the cost of competent administration and development support to deal with all these issues, and explain to the customers why they don’t have audio with their youtube video (only one sound card for 8 seats), or why they can’t play/burn a CD (because it’s a dumb terminal)… etc.
Then two years later the internet cafe died because everyone got smartphones and laptops.
They might have tried to sell it in Africa or India to schools or other venues that have to pinch every penny, but then again it’s such a tiny shifting market segment that was already filled by charities dumping second hand PCs on anyone, so there was really no place for such systems in 3rd world countries either.
I really miss the time when enterprise hardware spent effort on design. SGI, Sun… Even HP to some extent. Now it’s just boring grey boxes.
I loved when I got a chance to look inside those systems and see the quality of design and airflow management. But the Wintel economy drove the public into believing crap was good enough. And when you start someone on crap, they only know crap and think that crap doesn’t stink because it’s what they know and use.
Funny how it was Apple which rose up with a user base able and willing to pay for quality hardware and software which busted the Wintel mindset with a little MP3 player and its companion software.
Would Windows even exist in the server space today had virtual machine technology not allowed redundancy in a single box for ever crashing Windows software? Two 9’s are good enough though. Right?
” But the Wintel economy drove the public into believing crap was good enough.”
Affordable enough. Doesn’t matter how wonderkin your hardware is if only a minority can afford it.
Man I wish someone would have told me that old sgi junk would be worth something some day. When pee cees took over for most professional engineering tasks and the software house I worked for went to Windows only, we had a ton of old unix stuff that we could not get rid of. I have a few pieces but for the most part no one wanted that stuff.
Does (or did?) anyone actually *like* the SGI machines? We had one in the biochemistry lab I worked in that was so user-unfriendly it basically sat unused except for the single piece of software we bought it for. That was 3d visualization software for proteins, BTW. It had, basically, a single peripheral port of some kind so the keyboard would work, and a network / LAN port. That was it. If you wanted anything more, it was breathtakingly expensive and any software had to be loaded over the network, there was no floppy, CD or any other way to get software on there. In the weird in-between era of the late 90’s /early 2000’s, the internet wasn’t as easy to use so, at least for us, remote install of software was impossible. But it was late enough that a CD drive would be common too.
I realize for people on this site, those things may be trivial but man, what a pain.
Also it was physically heavy AF.
No wonder they didn’t sell many.
Sounds like you had an Octane as they didn’t have a floppy or cd drive. They did have a scsi port so you could daisy chain hard drives or cd drives. SGI sold tons of systems to companies like Pixar. When the Octane was released you could put 8 gigs of ram in the machine. Most PCs would top out at 256Mb.
SGI machines were costly, and needed to be correctly chosen. Many places would buy the machines believing they could use them for other things, as normal pcs , and later get angry when discovering it was not that easy.
I still need to find some use for an O2 ( the machine has some style ) , but have a couple of old Workstation 320/540 that I don´t feel that emotional about. Finnicky memory and the thing runs Windows in Pentium 3 processors, so doesn´t have that “different” look.
Pity I didn´t have hobby money left when recycling shops around were selling old SGI hardware. Could have get me some Octanes or Fire …Saw a guy dismantling one with a hammer to sell the metal parts as scrap.
