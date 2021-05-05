Motorcyclist’s vulnerability to bodily harm and weather has spawned several enclosed motorcycle designs over the years. Fascinated by the idea, [Meanwhile in the garage] finally got around to building his own. (Video, embedded below.)
The vehicle started life as a 125cc scooter, stripped of all the unnecessary bits, he welded a steel cockpit onto it. A windshield, doors, and side windows were also added. The ends of the handlebars were cut off and reattached at 90 degrees to fit inside the narrow cockpit. A pair of retractable “training wheels” keep the vehicle upright and at slow speeds.
Legalities aside, we can’t help but think that the first test drives should not have been on a public road. It almost ended in disaster when a loose axle nut on the front wheel caused steering oscillations which caused the vehicle to tip over. Fortunately, there were no injuries and only light cosmetic damage, so a more successful test followed the first.
While many companies have tried, enclosed motorcycles have never achieved much commercial success. Probably because they inhabit a no-mans-land between the rush and freedom of riding a motorcycle and the safety and comfort of a car.
2 thoughts on “A DIY Enclosed Motorcycle To Keep You Dry In The Rain”
Something I’ve been kicking around making is something akin to the Honda Caren http://auctiong.uamulet.com/AuctionGoodsDetail.aspx?qid=688851
To limit the head scratching, it’s basically a small displacement motorcycle where you sit to it’s side and the bars and controls are shifted over to the side. Basically steering from a sidecar. I’ve got this 150cc Kymco scooter sitting in my garage as a donor vehicle. Not for any practical reasons, just cause it’d be fun to do.
Very cool. Who of us into things that go vroom vroom hasn’t had this idea float past their neuron? The driving/filming definitely has a “Safety third!” feel to it, though!
