Do You Really Own It? Motorcycle Airbag Requires Additional Purchase To Inflate

If you ride a motorcycle, you may have noticed that the cost of airbag vests has dropped. In one case, something very different is going on here. As reported by Motherboard, you can pick up a KLIM Ai-1 for $400 but the airbag built into it will not function until unlocked with an additional purchase, and a big one at that. So do you really own the vest for $400?
Given the nature of the electronics and computer business lately, we spend a good bit of time thinking of what it means to own a piece of technology. Do you own your cable modem or cell phone if you aren’t allowed to open it up? Do you own a piece of software that wants to call home periodically and won’t let you stop it? Sometimes it makes sense that you are paying for a service. But there have been times where, for example, a speaker company essentially bricks devices that could work fine on their own even though you — in theory — own the device.
Nice Airbag You Got There; Be a Shame if It Didn’t Go Off
The Klim airbag vest has two components that make it work. The vest itself is from Klim and costs $400 and arrives along with the airbag unit. But if you want it to actually detect an accident and inflate, you need load up a smartphone app and activate a small black box made by a different company: In&Motion. That requires your choice of another $400 payment or you can subscribe at $12 a month or $120 a year. If you fail to renew, the vest is essentially worthless.
To put this in electronics terms, it is one thing to realize your oscilloscope no longer does I2C protocol decoding because accounting screwed up paying the bill. It is another thing to suffer life-changing or life-ending injuries due to an accident. Granted, you get a 30 day grace period to correct any problems with payment, but still.
Pardon Me While I Feed the Meter on My Critical Safety Device
I can’t really decide how I feel about this. The capitalist in me knows that you need to make a profit. However, this seems like putting coin-operated oxygen on a commercial airliner. Especially since the vest apparently can work fine with no external support as long as you paid the extra $400. In all fairness, indicator lights which must be verified before every ride will alert you if the vest is locked for non-payment (or any other problem), so there’s little chance you’d drive with it thinking you had protection that you didn’t.
So maybe this is defensible, but you have to wonder where this trend will take us. Will we see cars that require a subscription to use advanced safety features the way automotive companies already upsell some non-critical software features?
What do you think? Do you own a vest that needs a subscription? Some things are incapable of working without backend support (for example, your cell phone or cable modem). Is it more defensible to cut those off? Even so, many areas require all cell phones to be capable of calling emergency services (like 911 in the US) no matter the state of their associated account. That’s a crucial safety feature of a phone and all it requires is that you have the device, not the subscription.
Let me do the math to see if I understand that:
* vest $400 + control box $400
* vest $400 + control box $120/year
If I’m right I don’t see a problem. You pay $ 800 and own it.
The bigger problems are those coming with always-manufactur-connected cars/harvester/tracktor/agricultural machine/whatever that can be turned on/off by the manufacturer at their will. Want to sell it? Can’t because manufacturer won’t transfer ownership of software or data services…
The rant is about having to make 2 substantial purchases to buy and use one product. Most companies have sorted that and include the licence fee in with the equipment.
Non transferrable licence to use software was standard for computer equipment – the OS was registered to a specific owner of a specific machine.
Indeed, that was the sentiment on a number of PC look-alike machines of the early 1980’s.
MS, apparently, tried to disable some versions of Windows when they were obsoleted.
In the future you will need a subscription to remove ads from your car:
https://jalopnik.com/ford-patented-in-car-ads-because-we-live-in-hell-now-1846902212/
… Which is why classic cars will make a sudden come-back.
Everyone looking to reach into your pockets, forever…I’ll pass on that, love all my old Dynaco equipment….
You still have pockets? How retro of you. I thought everyone but me kept their loose change in their phobile moans or something.
Annnnd …… that is so very right, so here goes my extension rant ….
I would have thought that selling a safety product that is inoperable without an additional (and substantial) purchase is morally indefensible, not to mention, in many countries, illegal. If the manufacturer were to include that registration in the price (maybe subscription to cover the warranty period, and to then insist on annual service checks, which will include another year’s subscription), then that is not selling an inoperative product, and incidentally adds value to the tune of “we insist that your product be serviced regularly for your own safety”.
Though why we should purchase subscriptions to operate some piece of equipment that we have bought is beyond me – especially since it usually assumes that we each carry a “smartphone” that is connected to the internet 24/7 (I do not – indeed, where I live there isn’t even 2g connectivity unless I sit on the loo seat upstairs, and that makes phone calls unpleasantly echoey).
My bugbear is IP security cameras and doorbells …. they require a smart phone to operate, they require access to your internet connection 24/7 and they won’t connect to a wired network at all – given that there are 4 ft of stone between my wireless router and my front door, you can guess how well *that* works – and what’s more, many won’t connect to a wireless network with any sort of security enabled.
As to emergency calling, I leave an old burn phone in the car. No SIM card, but it’ll dial 999 regardless, which is what it is there for.
Now I’m going to go and glare at next-door’s cat. *grins*
I have the same feeling about OnStar. If you don’t pay for it, they could literally know that you’re in a very serious accident and, by not contacting the authorities, lead to your demise. Just because you didn’t want to pay $30/mo. It seems like life-saving services should be included for free – make your money through other add-ons.
or at the very least, charge me $500 after the fact if I’m not paying for services but you call on my behalf anyway. That seems more ethical than letting me die.
