Recycling A Laptop Screen Into A Portable Folding Monitor

There’s plenty of times we’ve seen a laptop fail, break, or just become too slow for purpose despite the fact that it’s still packing some useful components. With all the single-board computers and other experiments lurking about the average hacker workshop, it’s often useful to have a spare screen on hand, and an old laptop is a great way to get one. This recycled display build from [Gregory Sanders] is a great example of how to reuse old hardware.

The build doesn’t simply package a laptop monitor in the same way as a regular desktop unit. Instead, [Gregory] designed a custom 3D printed frame with an arch design. The laptop screen is installed onto the frame using its original hinges, and [Gregory] designed in standoffs for an laptop LCD driver board to run the display as well as a generic frame where single-board computers can be installed.

The result is a portable monitor that can be folded up for easy transport, which is also self-supporting with its nice large base. It can also be used with other hardware, as it has a full complement of DVI, HDMI and VGA inputs on board. Of course, while you’re tinkering with laptop displays, you might also consider building yourself a dual-screen laptop as well.

  1. I agree, they are useful. I didn’t write my build up because it’s not much of a hack. My teen age daughter spilled a drink all over the keyboard of her laptop and left it soaking for several days. Needless to say, the laptop was fried, but the screen was still fine. I salvaged the screen and designed a laser cut bezel and stand for it. I was able to buy a controller board for it and it now is the screen for a Raspi 4. It’s nothing like as nice as this one.

  2. Been planning to turn a couple of laptop monitors I salvaged into a portable dual-monitor system that will fit inside some kind of compact protective case. Probably won’t be pretty when it’s done but I’ll write something up.

