As expensive as a new car is, it almost seems like a loss leader now to get you locked into exorbitantly expensive repairs at the dealership’s service department. That’s the reason a lot of us still try to do as much of the maintenance and repairs on our cars as possible — it’s just too darn expensive to pay someone else to do it.
Case in point: this story about a hapless Tesla owner who faced a massive repair bill on his brand new car. [Donald]’s tale of woe began when he hit some road debris with his two-wheel-drive Model 3. The object hit penetrated the plastic shield over the front of the battery pack, striking a fitting in the low-pressure battery cooling plumbing. The plastic fitting cracked, causing a leak that obviously needed repair. The authorized Tesla service center gave him the bad news: that he needed a new battery pack, at a cost of $16,000. Through a series of oversights, [Donald]’s comprehensive insurance on the car had lapsed, so he was looking at funding the repair, approximately half the cost of a new Model 3, out of pocket.
Luckily, he got in touch with [Rich Benoit] of The Electrified Garage, one of the few independent garages doing Tesla repairs and customizations. The video below is queued up to the part where they actually do the repair, which is ridiculously simple. After cutting off the remains of the broken fitting with a utility knife, [Rich]’s tech was able to cut a thread in both the fitting and the battery pack, and attach them together with a brass nipple from the plumbing section of the local home store. The total bill for the repair was $700, which still seems steep to us, but a far cry from what it could have been.
Hats off to [Rich] and his crew for finding a cost-effective workaround for this issue. And if you think you’ve seen his EV repairs before, you’re right. Of course, some repairs are more successful than others.
2 thoughts on “Repair Hack Saves Tesla Owner From Massive Bill”
It just shows that the whole electronic car thing is like mobile phones – not made to be repaired, and just buy a new one very few years.. See https://hackaday.com/2021/07/15/recycling-will-be-key-to-the-electric-vehicle-future/
Though I agree $700 seems a bit high we do have to remember 1) you are paying for their expertise 2) they had to flush and redo the coolant (and we don’t know how expensive its..) 3) they are doing a fix that they are standing behind.
So market pricing is fine! Of course, now many of us on HaD have seen this, we would just do it ourselves (I for one didn’t know it was so low pressure)
But the right to repair is critical..
Apparently, they don’t train Official Tesla Mechanics on detailed repair, just replace entire sections of the car.
