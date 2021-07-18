Faulty Electrolytic Caps Don’t Always Look Bad

Old electrolytic capacitors are notorious for not working like they used to, but what exactly does a bad capacitor look like, and what kinds of problems can it cause? Usually bad caps leak or bulge, but not always. In [Zak Kemble]’s case, a bad cap caused his Samsung HT-C460 Home Cinema System to simply display “PROT” then turn itself off. Luckily, replacing the troublesome cap fixed everything, but finding the problem in the first place wasn’t quite so straightforward. A visual inspection of the device, shown open in the photo above, didn’t reveal any obvious problems. None of the capacitors looked anything out of the ordinary, but one of them turned out to be the problem anyway.
The first identifiable issue was discovering that the -5 V supply was only outputting about -0.5 V, and there was a 6 V drop across two small 0805-sized resistors, evidence that something was sinking far more current than it should.
Testing revealed that the -5 V regulator wasn’t malfunctioning, and by process of elimination [Zak] finally removed the 470 uF output capacitor on the -5 V output, and the problem disappeared! Inspecting the capacitor revealed no outward sign of malfunction, but it had developed an internal short. [Zak] replaced the faulty cap (and replaced the others just to be safe) and is now looking forward to getting years more of use out of his home cinema system.
When a PSU gives up the ghost, bad capacitors are almost always to blame, but we’ve seen before that it’s not always easy to figure out which ones are bad. One thing that helped [Zak] plenty in his troubleshooting is finding a full schematic of the power supply, just by doing a search for the part number he found on it. A good reminder that it’s always worth throwing a part number into a search engine; you might get lucky!
I had a similar Samsung home cinema with the same issue. I had to replace the ceramic capacitors, the red ones in the pictures.
Those looks like film caps with rolled up foil/Mylar. They are the audio LC filter caps for class D amps.
Years ago I got a malfunctioning YPVS control module with the microcontroller apparently dead, but at the end of the day the faulty part was one of the ceramic capacitors at the crystal oscillator.
I’m also seeing shorted Schottky diodes a few times too. They’re trivial to find and are quite often associated with a nearby chip having a small explosion crater where there should be flat plastic.
I still do find it fun to massively reverse-bias dead electrolytic caps and see if I can get the can to blow off and stick into the ceiling plaster. Sometimes you get some cool confetti raining down at the same time. Stinks real bad, mind.
Don’t try this at home, kids.
+ points for exploding caps
Once upon a time, they used to go better. But safety and development make them less fun.
My old manager for my first summer job showed us caps blowing up in molten solder. He said that good quality caps take the longest time to blow. Neediness to say, we spent a few friday days after work to “test” capacitors.
You really make us look up model numbers to discern the hardware in the article? How is anyone who doesn’t own a Samsung HT-C460 to know that a “Home Cinema” means DVD plus 5.1 surround? I mean, you called it a “Home Cinema System” which means literally nothing outside of Samsung’s marketing. Please try to tell the readers what you’re writing about. The original writer of the post, Zak, at least mentioned it was DVD, and that he replaced the DVD tray motor as well. Why would you leave out so much? Doesn’t make sense. Yeah, I figured it out, but not from reading the article.
Even when you know the model number for a Samsung or LG or Whirlpool product, for that matter you, still need to know the code that determines which parts are inside of the unit. For instance for a Samsung TV you might have a version code at the end of the model number that is FA02, for a Samsung fridge it could be 0011.
Would an IR camera spot that (I figure it would put out quite a bit of heat)? I need to get an IR camera…
Sinking lots of extra current it should – but most likely to just get you into the right ballpark on the board I would think – the can dissipates heat more evenly than the fault would suggest, it is connected to a very large PCB (and probably really large ground plane) that will soak and distribute the heat pretty well and surrounding components will get hot anyway, so it wont’ be easy to spot the actually faulty part every time.
But excess heat in the area should point you in the right direction – on the whole only power regulators, inductors and the big computing units (that probably have heat sinks) should really get much warmer than the boards background level in my admittedly rather limited experience. Not much else I can think of right now is likely to sink enough power to get that hot – as remember its all connected by copper traces that act as thermal radiators so unless its generating a great deal of heat its going to be close to matching the background as the PCB copper makes a great conductor and radiator of the tiny heat loads.
If you replace the rest of the capacitors for “good measure” anyway then what’s the point?
You can replace one bad cap and get things working again, but you’ll be taking the thing apart and doing it again soon because if one failed, others are likely to fail. When I am going to replace electrolytic caps to make a repair, I make a list of all the electrolytic caps including voltage, capacitance, and physical dimensions, do some shopping, and replace them all at once. Electrolytic caps are cheap. How much is your time worth?
Rule of thumb is the IC chips were made 20+ years ago, replace ALL electrolytic capacitors. They typically have an active/shelf life of 20 years.
That reminds me of an LCD monitor I fixed. It had five identical caps in the power supply, two of which where off to the side at the CCFL inverter. The other three were bulging. The bulging ones were working as you’d expect from bulging ones, but the two which were looking perfectly fine were both dead shorted.
So the ones that looked bad were working better than the ones that looked fine.
That was around 7 years ago.
