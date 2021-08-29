A substantial part of gaining and holding an amateur radio licence relates to the prevention of radio interference. In days past this meant interference to analogue television broadcasts, but with ever more complex devices becoming commonplace in homes it applies to much more. This has hit the news in Marion County Florida, where a radio amateur in a senior’s community has shut down his radio station after a potential link emerged between it and another resident’s insulin pump. There is a legal challenge ongoing that relates to the complex’s rules over transmitting antennas.
It’s obviously a serious occurrence for an insulin pump to be affected by anything, and it sounds as though the radio amateur concerned has done the right thing. But it’s clear that something has gone badly wrong in this case whether it’s due to the amateur radio transmissions or not, because for a manufacturer to produce a medical device so easily affected by RF fields should be of concern to everyone. We’d hope that the FCC might take an interest in this story and get to the bottom of it in an impartial manner, because whether it’s the radio amateur at fault, the insulin pump, or something else entirely, it presents a risk to anyone dependent upon such a device.
Perhaps this might also be a case for the ARRL, as we’ve reported before they have some form when it comes to radio investigations.
[Main image source: MailariX, CC-BY-SA 4.0]
8 thoughts on “The Curious Case Of The Radio Amateur And The Insulin Pump”
EU legislation regarding EMC requires a device to be tested for emission (EN55032) and immunity (EN61000), both radiated and conducted. As far as I know, in the US there’s FCC Title 47, which only deals with emission. So there’s no requirement about how immune your device needs to be against external disturbances.
IF the Ham’s gear is operating in a legal manner and buggering up a medical device that is one heck of a screwup by the device’s designers, or the budget cutting done afterwards… Or it could be nothing to do with the HAM at all – like that case of the old TV causing some pretty serious issues every time it was turned on, reported on here.
Though either way it is still pretty bad for a medical device – if your smart watch/phone/wifi-network/remote control toy etc can’t take the interference unaffected big deal, but a medical device really aught to be able to take just about anything its remotely plausible it could be exposed to and still function perfectly safely, or at the very least fail ‘safe’…
And it seems rather likely that will be the case – I find it hard to believe a long standing HAM could produce any meaningful unintentional outputs, or output in the wrong frequencies etc unintentionally and not realise themselves quickly, a new to the hobby might, as they may not have all the equipment and experience needed to notice or trace where it is coming from, but as new to the hobby are probably sticking with off the shelf, or well proven designs to start with issues seems rather unlikely…
> if your smart watch/phone/wifi-network/remote control toy etc can’t take the interference unaffected big deal, but a medical device really aught to be able to take just about anything
Except that these days it’s likely that the pump connects to the phone via NFC or Bluetooth, and then uses wifi/4G to connect to the internet. So it might be the phone as much as the pump.
So, there is a medical device that malfunctions, even in a dangerous manner, instead of failing gracefully and alerting the user of the failure. No obvious cause can be found, the device was swapped so it’s unlikely to be a single faulty unit. There is a HAM radio operator nearby, and because a “consultant” couldn’t rule that out as a possible cause, this man has lost his hobby?
I’d think it shouldn’t be all that difficult to determine if it is plausible; first find out exactly when the device malfunctioned, and if the HAM operator was transmitting every single time, and as an experiment, the bring the device much closer to the antenna (while disconnected from the patient, as not to endanger them), and see if the malfunction can be reproduced at a significantly higher field strength.
Maybe the HAM radio has nothing to do with it, or maybe only very specific frequencies interfere with the operation of the device, and the HAM operator could voluntarily avoid using those frequencies.
Whatever the outcome, it seems very likely the manufacturer of the insulin pump is at fault, because it should have been immune to such signals at a reasonable distance from the antenna (anything more than a few meters), or it could be failing in a way completely unrelated to the radio operator.
This is all assuming the HAM radio operator is transmitting within the legal limits.
There are very little details of what happened. There is for example no correlation mentioned between the times the man was busy with his radio hobby and the woman who claims that her two different insulin pumps are affected.
The hackaday article reads as if the man volunteered to stop his hobby, while the WTF article reads as if he was forced to do so.
Radio amateurs get accused of almost anything by people with a tin hat syndrome. That said, the situation seems serious enough for a more thorough investigation, and I’m curious for a follow-up.
I find that WTF site very annoying with the constantly moving banners, and the fat printed lines in between. I did (try to) concentrate and read the article though. I managed to read the article after grabbing my browser window with [Alt + LMB] and moving the top off screen.
I have some difficulty in comprehending the EU EMC rules. They’re quite strict on emissions, with exceptions of gadgets that emit purposefully, such as radio transmitters. So what about induction cookers? My electronic thermometer goes haywire when I try to measure water temperature in a pot on my induction cooker.
The EU EMC rules are also very strict on immunity, with a massive gap between the maximum emissions of any device, and the minimum immunity of any other device. There are different rules for immunity of consumer products, automotive, medical devices, etc. I don’t know all the numbers, the required immunity for automotive is over 10 times the field strength required of consumer products.
The induction cooker is a fairly simple case; those emit a strong magnetic field at somewhere between 50-100kHz, which drops off quickly as the distance increases. If you put the electronic thermometer in the pot, it’s also well inside the range of the induction coil, so where will be current induced in any conductive loops, and possibly the sensor itself will be heated directly by this field, especially if the cap is ferromagnetic.
If a ham radio station causes the insulin pump to malfunction, wouldn’t other things do the same? What if this person with the insulin pump were to have lived not far from a large radio station? Would the judge have shut down that radio station? What if we have another large solar flare?
It’s easy to tell a hobbyist to shut down, but there are other RF sources. I suggest putting the insulin user in a faraday cage because if a ham radio station does this to them, it is quite likely that other things will do this as well.
There are antenna towers in my old neighborhood that constantly broadcasted over the phone lines and rendered our landline useless and the FCC wouldn’t do anything.
There is also this phenomenon of energy coming out of the earth and destroying electronics and it has been talked about on other forums.
I’m also confused because according to the old rules, electronics were supposed to accept interference but no one was allowed to cause it.
There has to be more to this story because the ham user is banned. Why can’t he have his rights away from home?
And how would the insulin pump user be able to put two and two together that it is the ham user’s fault? It sounds fishy to me. Why is the interference not something else? Cell phones emit radiation. Microwaves emit radiation. How do you know it is the ham user?
When I cook in the microwave, the home wifi signals go out for a little bit during operation.
