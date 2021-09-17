Afterburners are commonly agreed to be the coolest feature of military fighter aircraft. Injecting raw fuel into the exhaust stream of a jet engine, afterburners are responsible for that red-hot flaming exhaust and the key to many aircraft achieving supersonic flight. [Integza] wanted to see if the same concept could be applied to an electric ducted fan, and set out to find out.
Of course, building an afterburner for an EDF does add a lot of complication. A flame tube was installed downstream of the EDF, fitted with a brass tube drilled carefully to act as a fuel injector. The flame tube was also fitted with an automotive glow plug in order to ignite the fuel, which was lighter refill gas straight from a can. The whole assembly is wrapped up inside a clear acrylic tube that allows one to easily see what’s happening inside with the combustion.
Results were mixed. While the fuel did combust, but in a rather intermittent fashion. In proper operation, an afterburner would run with smooth, continuous, roaring combustion. Additionally, no thrust measurements were taken and the assembly barely shook the desk.
Thus, if anything, the video serves more as a guide of how to burn a lot of lighter gas with the help of an electric fan. The concept does has merit, and we’ve seen past attempts, too, but we’d love to see a proper set up with thrust readings with and without the afterburner to see that it’s actually creating some useful thrust. Video after the break.
7 thoughts on “Putting An Afterburner On An Electric Ducted Fan”
He built a Reddy Heater
My Reddy Heater broke, the fan basically disintegrated. I since got a new fan, but in the interim I used a leaf blower pointed in the back to run it. Maybe try a leaf blower fan?
Leaf blower? The suction would skew the forward travel of him & his backpack, or whatever he mounts it to… Probably a tethered mock witch flying in circles for halloween, at first, unless his wife has her license to fly. Well, the side torque will be ok for this. It will have to be a bif battery and invertor though or the cord will get twisted in a, uh, hot minute.
Looks like our man could do with a bit more of a solid grounding in thermodynamics. This is just some burning fuel in a pipe, not a jet engine.
There’s usually some method to keep the the thrust boundary away from combustion (fan) chamber. I think this runs rough and produces little thrust because the afterburner injection is producing force that negates the fan output.
Funny, I went through that calculation last winter, thinking about converting my leafblower into a snowmelter (for winter) and bicycle power assist (for summer), by adding an afterburner just like this.
The leafblower generates about 40N of thrust all by itself.
The best I could possibly do without catastrophically melting something would get me around 200N of thrust, raising the temperature of the exhaust to 1200C.
It would drink 1.5 liters per minute of gasoline, generating close to a megawatt of heat.
Would make a fine snow (and asphalt) melter, but not terribly efficient for bicycle power assist.
Makes me wonder how much fuel Colin Furze’s pulsejet bike drank.
“You see, on a turbojet engine you don’t really use a normal fan to suck air in, you use a centrifugal fan.”
A fair number of early turbojets did this, and at least one modern one (he PW-600 is the only one I’m finding), and it looks like a lot of drone-sized <10kg do as well, likely due to the fact that you can get a good amount of compression from one stage. However, every afterburning turbojet and low-bypass turbofan that I can think of are axial flow, along with almost every commercial turbofan. It's simply more aerodynamically efficient as you aren't shoving the air around corners as you are with a radial compressor.
For an EDF, I don't see any reason to go radial, as energy spent on pressurization is lost if you aren't relying on charge compression for efficient combustion (even disregarding the aero losses of the centrifugal fan). You want exit static pressure as close to ambient as possible (otherwise the energy you've put into the air is wasted in directions other than straight back).
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)