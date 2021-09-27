Lamps are interesting pieces of homeware. They can be purely functional, but often they become expressions of the true vibrancy of industrial design. The “DuoLux” from [seabirdhh] may not yet have graced the cover of prestigious European design journals, but this folding lamp does have some great style for a 3D-printed design.
The lenses themselves are cut from scrap polycarbonate twin-wall sheet with a linear pattern which does much to add some art-deco flair. They’re placed inside a pair of 3D-printed tubes mounted on a zig-zag arm, with the tubes themselves carrying G4 lamp sockets for use with compact plug-in LED modules. 3D-printed knurled knobs allow the easy adjustment and aiming of the lamp as required. Power is from a 12 V DC adapter as you might expect, and everything is mounted upon a simple round base.
It’s a tidy build, and one that could be improved further by adding a weighted base for more flexibility in aiming the lights. It’s something we’d love to have on our own desk given the clean geometric style and presumably great light output from the LEDs. Alternatively, consider modelling your lamp on Earth’s very own moon itself!
3 thoughts on “DuoLux Is A Stylish Lamp And You Should Definitely Print Your Own”
yeah ? art deco ? Are you sure it´s not rather novidiotic or avant-gourdian ?
Definitely not Art Deco – more the stark end of the Avant Garde spectrum. Nice design, through.
Could use some eyelids with lashes – maybe some googly eyes pupils.
the round base looks like an openscad model without $fn setting. $fn=720 should round it up
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)