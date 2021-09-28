Historically, coffee has needed two things to grow successfully — a decent altitude and a warm climate. Now, a group of scientists from the VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland have managed to grow coffee in a lab. They started by culturing coffee plant cells, and then planted them in bioreactors full of nutrient-rich growing medium. But they didn’t grow plants. Instead of green beans inside coffee cherries, the result is a whitish powdered biomass that resembles pure caffeine. Then the scientists roasted the powder as you would beans, and report that it smells and tastes just like regular coffee.
There are plenty of problems percolating with the coffee industry that make this an attractive alternative — mostly worker exploitation, unsustainable farming methods, and land rights issues. And the Bean Belt, which stretches from Ethiopia to South America to Southeast Asia is getting too hot. On top of all that, coffee production is driving deforestation in Vietnam and elsewhere, although coffee could help the forests regenerate more quickly.
Coffee purists shouldn’t be dismayed, because variety is still possible using varying cell cultures to dial in the caffeine level and the flavors. We’ll drink to that.
Another thing in the industry that’s a real grind is coffee cupping, but spectroscopy could soon help determine bean quality.
14 thoughts on “Is Lab-Grown Coffee Worth A Hill Of Beans?”
For what it’s worth I was peripherally involved in the coffee industry’s efforts to prop up sagging demand in the early 1980s as new coffee drinkers failed to materialize among young people who considered it lowbrow, stodgy and unhealthy. The solution, as always, was fat, sweeteners, marketing, and the creation of perception of a Veblen Good — which drove the hive mind, price points and profits very nicely. The source of the product (now often a syrup or extract even in high-end coffee shops) is very secondary.
The lines of SUVs wrapped around our local Starbucks patiently waiting for their “quad long shot grande in a venti cup half calf double cupped no sleeve salted caramel mocha latte with 2 pumps of vanilla substitute 2 pumps of white chocolate mocha for mocha and substitute 2 pumps of hazelnut for toffee nut half whole milk and half breve with no whipped cream extra hot extra foam extra caramel drizzle extra salt add a scoop of vanilla bean powder with light ice well stirred ” (of course I looked that up) is a testament to the results.
I don’t know where you live, but i haven’t seen a syrup/concentrate based coffee machine outside of school/office catering in a decade or so.
Even in trains they serve freshly brewed coffee these days. Before, they served instant coffee.
not sure what you’re referring to here…Thinkerer mentioned adding fat & sweeteners, which describes Starbucks aptly even though they use fresh brew
I love that. :) I personally enjoy standing in line with those people and then ordering a Café Americano and add as few sugar as posibble, while still keeping it drinkable. Thanks for the entertainment! :P
I don’t know where you live but here all coffee enthusiast, hipsters, etc. myself included wouldn’t even touch something with any addition whatsoever be it vanilla or sugar or milk.
The taste is all about where it was grown, how was it processed, roasted, and finally how it was brewed.
Some want their coffee as bitter as their divorce.
If I can grow it at home then I’m interested. Needs to look like the dish on the left though and that other dish needs to stay in the mini fridge or whatever. Like the grinder at Tops, only you feed in a yeast packet thing and ground coffee comes out.
Frankenstein coffee :)
I see no problem with this. Quite happily eat Quorn (well, with something that gives it flavour). Beer is vat brewed and cheese manufacturing is deeply suspicious festering of milk. All good though.
… but what will happen to cat-poop-coffee?
You may feed the “whitish powdered biomass” to cats but good luck sorting out the “end”product. ;-)
Just eat the whole cat.
AIUI, that coffee is so high priced, that people who drink it probably will continue to do so. They will pay off the right politicians to keep their java “flowing”.
So, grinding up coffee leaves (it is the leaves and not the beans that are cultured), and roasting those makes coffee?
Then why are we even messing with the beans?
So, if it is getting too hot in Colombia to grow coffee, it is time to start growing it in Colorado, Montana, and especially, the Olympic Peninsula (closer to the consumers).
Well we could always go “shade-grown” coffee. And with agrivoltaics the two could be combined.
